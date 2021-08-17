Eagles Waive Ex-Lions Bruiser, Make First Roster Cuts

The Philadelphia Eagles made three roster moves on Tuesday to get down to the 85-man player limit. The next major deadline on the horizon is Aug. 24 when rosters must decrease to 80 players. Final cuts are due on Aug. 31 at 4 p.m.

The Eagles waived running back Kerryon Johnson (knee), center Luke Juriga (undisclosed) and offensive tackle Casey Tucker (biceps), all three players received injury designations. The roster technically stands at 86 players since Aussie defensive end Matt Leo carries an international exemption, via the NFL International Pathways Program.

Head coach Nick Sirianni briefly touched on how he planned to handle roster cuts prior to Tuesday’s practice. He intended to meet with each outgoing player face-to-face to inform them of their dismissal. Some of these guys could wind up on the practice squad – assuming they clear waivers – down the road.

#Eagles have waived/injured RB Kerryon Johnson, C Luke Juriga, and T Casey Tucker. Noticed very early in camp, Jordan Howard was the clear No. 2 behind Miles Sanders. Looked like he was in very good shape. — Geoff Mosher (@GeoffMosherNFL) August 17, 2021

“I think that’s my job as the head coach,” Sirianni said, “and I owe that to every guy to talk to them and be able to give them feedback to help them develop their career. I make sure that they understand that to stay in shape, they know the system and that they have contributed to the culture that we have and the practice habits that we have and where we are at this point.”

Updating Miles Sanders’ Status for Thursday

Miles Sanders sat out the preseason opener last week, not due to injury but over an abundance of caution. Sirianni didn’t feel the oft-injured running back needed the extra reps. The head coach hasn’t made a decision on whether his RB1 will play on Thursday night against the New England Patriots.

“We’ve seen him, we know what he is … No injury.” – Sirianni on Miles Sanders. #Eagles — Mike Kaye (@mike_e_kaye) August 13, 2021

“That’s a high-volume position that takes a lot of hits and we just felt like he didn’t need to do that last week,” Sirianni said. “Again, we are re-evaluating this week to see if we should do that but he’s getting a lot of good work here today and yesterday and we’re pleased with him and everything he’s done so far here in camp.”

Sanders missed four games last season due to knee and hamstring injuries. He still rushed for 867 yards and six touchdowns while hauling in 28 balls for 197 yards. Many people in and around the organization are predicting big things for the Penn State product in 2021.

K’Von Wallace Limited Participant at Practice

Eagles safety K’Von Wallace is back practicing on a limited basis with his teammates. He was forced to sit out the preseason opener after suffering a groin injury about 48 hours prior to kickoff. Marcus Epps (52 snaps) started in Wallace’s place last week, with Blake Countess (31 snaps) seeing extended time along with Andrew Adams (44 snaps) and Elijah Riley (31 snaps).

Today was fun 😅 — #KMasterLock™$$ (@KVonWallace) August 17, 2021

Wallace sounded like a guy ready to make his preseason debut when talking to reporters on Tuesday. He even channeled his mentor, Brian Dawkins, in referring to his Marvel-esque superhuman healing powers.

“I am the Wolverine. I heal fast,” Wallace said. “It’s just a blessing from God.”