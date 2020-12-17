Former Tire Salesman ‘Attacking’ for Eagles Starting CB Job

Rock bottom. That’s how Kevon Seymour described his life about a year ago following multiple surgeries and a one-way ticket out of the NFL. Then the Philadelphia Eagles came calling and now Seymour might have a starting role for a playoff contender. God works in mysterious ways.

Seymour was signed to the Eagles practice squad on Dec. 2 and thrust into action last week when both Darius Slay (concussion) and Avonte Maddox (knee) went down. He saw 35 defensive snaps and recorded five tackles, although he did get beat for one touchdown. Maybe cut him some slack considering it was his first time playing in a regular-season game since Dec. 31, 2017.

“Since 2017, I’ve been dealing with a lot of adversity,” Seymour told reporters on Thursday. “Dealing with the injury bug and going through a lot of adversity, a lot of surgeries. It’s all been worth it. Praise due to the most high.”

Kevon Seymour was working at a tire shop in Charlotte while he was out of the league last year after wrist surgery. Now, he's probably going to be covering Larry Fitzgerald and Christian Kirk. #Eagles pic.twitter.com/27iLvlERA4 — Mike Kaye (@mike_e_kaye) December 17, 2020

Seymour has been through the wringer, including surgeries on two shoulders (left, right) and a nine-month rehab program. That was 2018. He also underwent wrist surgery for a torn ligament while suffering a Grade 2 tear of his hamstring in 2019.

It was also around the same time his third child, son Kruz, was born. The 27-year-old badly needed a job and football wasn’t an option so he went down to the local tire store: Wheel & Tire Exchange in Charlotte, N.C.

“I used to go there all the time, conversate with the guys and the owner and stuff,” Seymour said. “They actually gave me a job. I was doing that just to kind of keep my mind free and clear.”

Follow the Heavy on Eagles Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!

Stepping into Starting Role in Philadelphia?

It’s unclear what (if any) role Seymour will have in Week 15, but it’s possible he sees significant snaps. Slay was a “limited participant” at Thursday’s practice and Maddox isn’t expected to play.

The Eagles chose to move Jalen Mills over to cornerback last week, with defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz hinting at the same plan this week. They don’t like to switch Nickell Robey-Coleman from slot corner to outside. Outside of him, the only other options are Michael Jacquet and Seymour. Number 41 will be ready if called.

This is Eagles practice today Can you name who will be in the Eagles secondary Sunday with Jalen Mills? 📸 #Eagles pic.twitter.com/RC9ZFgAvLy — John Clark (@JClarkNBCS) December 16, 2020

“I’m just preparing to be the best version of myself, the best version of Kevon Seymour on that field,” he said. “I take none of this for granted. All of those hard times, I love it all. I attack every day like it’s my last.”

There’s a lot to like about Seymour, too. He’s got great size at 6-feet, 185 pounds, plus legitimate starting experience in the NFL with five starts under his belt. He’s still searching for his first career interception but the sixth-round pick has seven pass breakups and 50 total tackles in 32 games.

“I came a long way,” Seymour said. “I’ve been through a lot of ups and downs and adversity, so it didn’t faze me being out there. I knew I would have this opportunity again.”

Seymour Underwent Eye Surgery, Too

As if Seymour’s saga didn’t have enough bends and turns, the California native was diagnosed with moderate visual impairment in college at USC. He had 20/60 vision with poorer vision in his right eye than left eye so he started wearing contact lenses. That helped him to track the football better, especially in night games.

“My first time catching the ball and doing drills with corrective lenses was the NFL Combine,” Seymour said, via the Buffalo Bills website. “It was a whole different world. Everything was sharp and I was still getting used to it.”

Eye care is close to @KevonSeymour's heart and vital to his career. He teamed with Atwal Eye Care to provide free eye exams for local kids! pic.twitter.com/HLAkC4emQR — Buffalo Bills (@BuffaloBills) September 1, 2017

The Bills selected Seymour in the sixth round of the 2016 draft and insisted he get corrective laser eye surgery. Which he did willingly. He played in 15 games during his rookie year and recorded three pass breakups. Then Buffalo traded him to the Carolina Panthers where he spent parts of two seasons before being released.

READ ALSO: