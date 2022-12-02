Eagles Key Rivals on the Verge of $72 Million Sized Mistake

The Philadelphia Eagles currently have one of the best wide receiver duos in the NFL with A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith, with only the Miami Dolphins and Buffalo Bills being able to make a claim to a better tandem statistically. But, if the Dallas Cowboys land Odell Beckham Jr. as a mid-season free agent pickup, they’ll have some serious competition for the best wideout combo in the NFC East.

The New York Giants are also in the mix to bring OBJ back to the Meadowlands, with the Bills rounding out the competition. Obviously there’s a lot of downside for the Eagles if the superstar receiver lands in their division, especially as they’re battling the Cowboys and Giants for the NFC East title.

However, there’s also the possibility to watch a division rival make a massive blunder. Multiple league sources have told Heavy NFL insider Matt Lombardo that they think any Odell Beckham Jr. signing is incredibly risky, with significant downside at this point in his career. The 30-year-old is coming off a torn ACL in the Super Bowl last season.

The Birds currently hold a two game lead over the Cowboys, with a three game edge over the Giants. But they still have to play the Giants twice, and a Christmas Eve trip to Dallas lurks. So things are far from settled in arguably the toughest division in football.

While it’s rarely exciting to see one of the most sure-handed and acrobatic receivers in the league land on a division rival in the midst of a battle for the division title and a playoff spot, there’s a decent chance the Cowboys or Giants could be making a major mistake if they opt to pay up for Beckham.

NFL Agent Who Represents Wide Receivers: Cowboys or Giants Would Be Taking a ‘Huge Risk’

An agent who has multiple wideouts as clients told Lombardo that they think there’s a comparison between Beckham and recent Giants free agency bust Kenny Golladay.

“Look at Kenny Golladay, different injuries, but he hasn’t been close to the same player since he got hurt in Detroit,” the agent told Heavy. “Whoever signs Odell is taking a Golladay-sized risk.”

That’s a $72 million sized risk, and Golladay’s deal is considered one of the worst in the NFL. Golladay has just four catches for 51 yards this year. There will be a lot of smiles around the NovaCare Complex if Beckham ends up cashing huge paychecks from a rival and puts up numbers like that.

“For a guy with all of the concerns away from the field, and coming off a blown-out knee that happened in February, and who you have no idea what that rehab has been because it hasn’t been with any teams or at any facilities, it’s a huge risk,” the agent said.

Personnel Executive: Odell Beckham Jr. Likely Headed to Cowboys, But Finished as Top WR

One personnel executive in the AFC told Lombardo that he thinks Dallas will be the landing spot for Beckham, but that it’s impossible to know what he can bring to the table this year until he’s played at least a few games.

“If I had to guess, he could be a No. 3 and make a play or two this season, but wouldn’t think he’s able to become a go-to guy in 2022,” the exec told Lombardo. “For 2023… He may wind up playing off more reputation than substance. So, I’d say he can be a No. 2 receiver, but he’ll never be a No. 1 guy again.”

That’s not exactly the quote you want to hear if you’re about to give a multi-year deal worth tens of millions of dollars to Odell Beckham Jr. But according to reports, that’s exactly what the Cowboys are considering.

So at the end of the day, the Eagles would probably be perfectly happy to see Beckham land outside the division. But if not, perhaps it’ll end up doing their rivals more harm than good.