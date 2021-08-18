Eagles Youngster Calls Out Cam Newton: ‘King of Checkdowns’

Chirping between defensive backs and quarterbacks can be an art form, if done properly. Keep it light-hearted, never mean-spirited. And stay away anything that negatively slants important family members, especially mom.

Take what transpired between Cam Newton and K’Von Wallace on Tuesday at joint practice between the Philadelphia Eagles and New England Patriots. The second-year safety for the Eagles thought the one-time NFL MVP was being a bit too conservative during 7-on-7 drills. He was dinking and dunking on short passes to running backs instead of airing it out down the field. According to reporters on the scene, Wallace let Newton know by bestowing a new nickname on the Patriots’ quarterback: “King of Checkdowns.”

“I feel like whoever is the opposition, I’m gonna do my best to get in their head to say what I need to say and do what I need to do to beat them, to win,” Wallace told reporters, via NBC Sports Boston. “I felt like at the time, there were a lot of checkdowns going on. So, I had to let him know, ‘Not only are you throwing checkdowns, but you’re doing it over and over again. Like, you mastered it. You’re the king of it.’ So I had to let him know, ‘You’re the king of checkdowns.'”

The trash-talking got to Newton, per NJ Advance Media’s Mike Kaye, and he asked to run reps with New England’s second-team offense. Wallace, who plays on Philly’s second-team defense, now got to match wits with Wallace head-to-head. He had been heckling Newton from the sideline prior to that. After, Newton completed 11-of-12 passes (via Phil Perry).

Jalen Mills Explains Reason for Staying Green

Jalen Mills signed a four-year, $24 million in free agency to switch from an Eagles’ jersey to a Patriots one. You don’t have to be an eye doctor to notice the color schemes are polar opposites: midnight green versus nautical blue.

But Mills – the self-proclaimed “Green Goblin” – has decided to keep rocking his trademark neon green hair in New England. Why?

“I’m the Green Goblin,” Mills told reporters. “Superman flies all around the world, and his cape stays the same color. So gotta keep it green.”

The Super Bowl-winning cornerback may not be changing hair dyes, but he has moved on from the City of Brotherly Love.

“We did something [in Philly] that will be in the books forever,” Mills said. “This is the next chapter.”

Nick Sirianni Discusses Bill Belichick

Nick Sirianni mentioned how much he admires Bill Belichick prior to the start of Eagles-Patriots practices. He talked about wanting to see how Belichick ran things in a live setting. Sirianni isn’t looking for any specific lessons, just casually observing one of football’s greatest minds.

“I’m not looking for something in particular, but I’m always observing, right,” Sirianni said. “I’m always observing guys that are good at those things. So I just admire the way he prepares. I admire the way he gets his guys ready, how he motivates his guys. Those are things – you see little things like that, so it’s good to be around him.”