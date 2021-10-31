Eagles Activate Young Safety, Elevate Pro Bowl RB vs. Lions

The Philadelphia Eagles made a few last-minute roster moves prior to Week 8. The team placed starting running back Miles Sanders on injured reserve, then elevated Jordan Howard from the practice squad to the active roster. The one-time Pro Bowler is expected to see significant snaps versus Detroit.

Nick Sirianni’s squad also activated K’Von Wallace from injured reserve. The second-year safety out of Clemson started the 21-day practice window on October 20 as he returns from a separated shoulder. Wallace could be the starter in tandem with Rodney McLeod on the backend. It’s either him or Marcus Epps. Veteran tight end Richard Rodgers was added to the 53, too.

The Eagles have lost five of their last six games and sit at 2-5, tied for last place in the NFC East. It’s been a trying few weeks for Sirianni who talked about leaning on his dad and brother – high school and college coaches, respectively – as well as Frank Reich, his former boss in Indianapolis. He’s been doubling down on what he know works despite the rough patch.

“You’re always tested,” Sirianni told reporters. “When you’re 2-5, it’s easy. Human nature says to you, ‘Are you doing the right things? Are you doing the right things?’ Well, the last 15 years of my coaching career or the last 30 years of my life of being on football teams and being around football teams, that didn’t all change. So, of course, you’re being tested because I’ll do anything to put our team in position to win a game.”

Jalen Reagor’s Decreased Production

Jalen Reagor remains the starting receiver opposite DeVonta Smith, but his targets continue to plummet. He has five over the last three weeks, including just two in Week 7 versus Las Vegas. The second-year player has 19 receptions for 165 yards and two touchdowns in seven games. His usage should be spiking, not flat-lining.

“I don’t know,” Reagor told reporters when asked about his decreasing targets. “That’s not a question I can answer, but I’m doing my job to the best of my ability. That’s what I gotta keep doing. And when opportunities come, just make them when I come my way.”

Reagor has been honest with himself despite the struggles. He studies tape and works on his route running every day at practice. None of it has been good enough.

“I need to get better at everything,” Reagor said. “That’s forever going to be the motto.”

Sirianni Hypes Up Young Receivers

DeVonta Smith and Quez Watkins have been the Eagles’ two biggest playmakers so far this season. They have combined for 754 yards in seven games. Smith, the No. 10 overall pick, has far and away been Jalen Hurts’ favorite weapon but all three young receivers – Jalen Reagor included – have made an impression on their head coach. He’s doing everything he can to get them all more involved in the game plan.

“I’ve seen them grow and they continue to make plays,” Sirianni said. “I know there is that philosophy that there is only one football and there are three guys to get the ball to in one room, but we’re doing everything we can do to get them the football. We have other good playmakers as well.

“But definitely it’s a rarity – again, I don’t want to say rarity because I don’t want to put anybody down – but it’s a rarity that you have three guys that you’re like, ‘We got to try to game plan for and get them the football.’”