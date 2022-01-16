NFL Analyst Delivers Epic Eagles Rant: ‘Fly Trap Eats a Goat’

It’s time for the Philadelphia Eagles and Tampa Bay Buccaneers to stop talking and line up. Their wild-card playoff matchup is mere hours away, but before the two teams kicked it off let’s look at one final prediction from the national media.

NFL Network’s Kyle Brandt — the guy who came out of nowhere to put on an Eagles cheerleader costume in 2018 — has fully jumped on board the Philly bandwagon once again. He was the only one on the four-person panel on “Good Morning, Football” to pick the Eagles over the Buccaneers. And he made the bold prediction by delivering an impassioned speech while holding a potted plant named Rooty. Yes, it was an ode to Nick Sirianni’s famed (infamous?) speech about roots growing out in late October, right after a 28-22 loss to Tampa in Week 6.

He pointed out all the Buccaneers injuries — Chris Godwin, Leonard Fournette, Ronald Jones, Cyril Grayson, plus Sean Murphy-Bunting, Carlton Davis, Justin Watson are all questionable — and then explained why the Eagles win. Brandt said:

I woke up this morning and I said the Eagles are going to win this game. I'm picking the Eagles to beat the Buccaneers on the road and let me explain this: Rooty, I got you … And there's a first-year starter named Jalen Hurts who runs all over them. The running game works. There's a couple of weird penalties and Philadelphia blooms into an absolute fly trap and eats a goat and I think the Philadelphia Eagles — there's always one crazy upset — I think it's this one and I think it's going to flip the table. The Eagles go into Tampa and beat the Bucs. That's my prediction.

"Philadelphia blooms into an absolute fly trap and eats a goat." Even though Rooty has dropped a few wilted leaves, @KyleBrandt thinks the @Eagles get the 'W'. pic.twitter.com/UHkLqixD8S — Good Morning Football (@gmfb) January 16, 2022

Updated Weather Report From Tampa

The weather was supposed to favor the Eagles’ vaunted rushing attack: windy, rainy, gloomy. There was even an early-morning tornado warning on Sunday. It was the perfect recipe for a Philly upset. But things have changed dramatically on that front. The temperature at kickoff is expected to be around 66 degrees, with only a two-percent chance of precipitation. Wind gusts are projected at 18 miles per hour.

Tarp’s coming off the field. Let’s play ball … in a few hours. #Eagles pic.twitter.com/a39KHRJ5XN — Martin Frank (@Mfranknfl) January 16, 2022

Sirianni talked about the weather being a factor earlier this week, but not in the way many thought he would. He cited his old college coach and mentor, Larry Kehres of Mount Union, for teaching him how to successfully pass the ball in rainy weather.

“As far as why rain contributes to a good passing game in the rain,” Sirianni said. “Now, there are some things that play into that. You have to have the right gloves on. You have to have the right cleats on, this and that. So that was always Coach Kehres’ first emphasis. Make sure we’re wearing the right gloves. Make sure we’re wearing the right cleats.”

Storms already moving out of Tampa, so mostly clear skies at #Eagles-Bucs kickoff. 66 degrees and some wind. Weather not likely to be the factor it could have been. pic.twitter.com/57iPxGUDIy — Jeff McLane (@Jeff_McLane) January 16, 2022

The head coach did admit that playing in a strong wind is trickier. Either way, Eagles-Buccaneers might come down to strong quarterback play.

Same White Lines, 11 on 11 Football

Eagles safety Rodney McLeod explained that the team has to double down on what got them to this point. That included laser-focused preparation during the week and attention to detail. Once they get on the field, it’s simply football. Nothing changes.

“Don’t switch anything up because now it’s the playoffs or now it’s the Super Bowl,” McLeod said. “Just be who you are because that’s going to be enough. That’s gotten us to this point because of that and it’s for us to never forget, and a reminder that ‘Man, it’s just the next game’ like nothing’s changed. It’s the same white lines, it’s 11 versus 11. The only thing is it’s more people watching. That’s it.”