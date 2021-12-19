Eagles Starter Joins COVID-19 List, Jalen Hurts Injury Update

Two steps forward, one step back. On the same day the Philadelphia Eagles activated Quez Watkins and Jason Huntley from the COVID-19 list, they were forced to place starting left guard Landon Dickerson on it. He’s questionable for Tuesday’s game.

Dickerson took over the starting duties after Isaac Seumalo went on injured reserve on September 28. The second-rounder out of Alabama has been enjoying a breakout rookie campaign where he’s only allowed two sacks on 735 snaps. Dickerson has started 13 games for the Eagles while earning a 65.3 overall grade from Pro Football Focus. He’s done everything required and more, causing head coach Nick Sirianni to compare him to Quenton Nelson.

“I know this is high praise, but I do see some of the physical movements that kind of like Quenton Nelson had,” Sirianni told reporters on December 6. “There are some things that I see and I’m like, ‘That looked like Quenton right there.’ Obviously, I think Quenton is a great football player, so that’s a high praise, because Quenton has done a lot for me in my career in the teams that I’ve been on.”

Brian Baldinger called Landon Dickerson the best offensive line prospect since Quenton Nelson with @RealGlenMacnow on @SportsRadioWIP.#Eagles — Jeff Kerr (@JeffKerrCBS) May 1, 2021

Nelson is a three-time Pro Bowler who has been named first-team All-Pro in three consecutive seasons (2018, 2019, 2020). He was the sixth overall pick in the 2018 draft and spent three seasons under Sirianni’s tutelage with the Indianapolis Colts.

Candidates to Replace Dickerson

The list of potential replacements for Dickerson is a short one. Versatile backup Nate Herbig is slotted at right guard with Jack Driscoll out for the year. That leaves Sua Opeta as the last man standing to fill-in at left guard.

The 6-foot-4, 305-pounder started two games at left guard last season and earned the trust of his teammates on the offensive line. In fact, All-Pro center Jason Kelce recently gave him a rousing vote of confidence when he likened Opeta to Tesla stock.

Jason Kelce said “Sua Opeta stock is hotter than Tesla” right now. Inside joke in the O-line room. He’s been killing it in practices and 1-on-1 drills. #Eagles #FlyEaglesFly — Michael Greger (@mike_greger) December 1, 2021

“When somebody goes down, the next man plays and he plays well because he’s been prepared to play,” right tackle Lane Johnson said. “So it’s going to be business as usual up front with us. That’s the way we operate.”

One other option at left guard is Brett Toth who only has 15 total snaps under his belt. Toth (6-foot-6, 304 pounds) was a surprise addition to the 53-man coming out of training camp, so obviously the organization thinks very highly of the undrafted kid out of Army.

The Eagles also have veteran tackle Le’Raven Clark on the active roster who played some guard earlier in his career. In addition, they have guard/tackle Kayode Awoskika and center Luke Juriga on the practice squad.

Jalen Hurts Listed ‘Full Participant’

Dickerson was the only player listed out on Sunday’s injury report for Philadelphia. Yes, Jalen Hurts (ankle) was a full participant for a third straight day and the assumption remains that he’ll start at quarterback against the Washington Football Team. All the other injured starters were full-go: defensive end Derek Barnett (neck), running back Miles Sanders (ankle), center Jason Kelce (foot), and cornerback Steven Nelson (shoulder).

Sunday injury report pic.twitter.com/x9UCkMAiAi — Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) December 19, 2021

The Eagles are as healthy as could be expected this time of year. Meanwhile, Watkins and Huntley were officially activated from the COVID-19 list. Watkins will resume his role as the top deep threat, while Huntley stays on the practice squad.