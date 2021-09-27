Eagles-Cowboys: Lane Johnson ‘Busts Open’ Rivalry Door

Nick Sirianni made headlines last week when he addressed the media wearing a “Beat Dallas” shirt. That message was heard and echoed by several Philadelphia Eagles players.

Starting right tackle Lane Johnson reminded everyone of the mission to start the day on Monday (Sept. 27) about 10 hours prior to kickoff against the Dallas Cowboys. He was actually sharing a viral “GAMDEDAY” video where Johnson is shown busting open the saloon doors to a Cowboys bar in Texas. It’s serious business in the NFC East. Two words: “Beat Dallas.”

Johnson understands Philly’s hatred for Dallas more than most. The three-time Pro Bowler has been a part of the rivalry for nine seasons – all of them in midnight green – and often throws shade on social media. He expressed a great appreciation for Sirianni’s enthusiasm in giving out the shirts to everyone on the team.

“The shirts are cool. He knows what it [the rivalry] is. I’ve been in the rivalry for a long time. [Cowboys are a] great team, great defense, good edge players,” Johnson told reporters on Sept. 23. “I think he [Sirianni] knows. So we watched a pretty good clip of the history this morning in the team meeting of the past 40 years or whatever of playing each other.”

Nick Sirianni and Jalen Hurts arrive in Dallas for first primetime game together tonight Eagles and Cowboys meeting on Monday night football for the first time in 13 years Cowboys have lost their last 7 games in prime time pic.twitter.com/i4Bc60kaga — John Clark (@JClarkNBCS) September 27, 2021

CeeDee Lamb, Jalen Hurts Share Connection

Cowboys receiver CeeDee Lamb was catching bombs from Jalen Hurts in 2019 at Oklahoma. The Eagles quarterback threw for 3,851 yards and 32 touchdowns and finished second behind Joe Burrow in Heisman Trophy voting.

And Lamb was his top target and caught 14 of those 32 touchdowns. Needless to say, the two know each other well.

“My year with him at Oklahoma, that was a very special year, we built a great bond,” Hurts said of Lamb. “So I have a good relationship with him and it’ll be exciting to go out there and compete against him.”

Jalen Hurts found CeeDee Lamb for three touchdowns in a Red River Showdown win. This flea-flicker was one of them 🔥 (📍 @MercedesBenzUSA) pic.twitter.com/NGLTk2RAEb — ESPN (@espn) October 12, 2019

Lamb shared that he and Hurts had the same winning mentality in the huddle.

“It was just the same mindset, same goal and two guys just ready to eat and very hungry,” Lamb told reporters Sept. 23, via the Cowboys’ website. “That’s kind of what brought us so close. We had kind of like that brother like relationship. Just being able to compete and ready to be better.”

Cowboys WR CeeDee Lamb plans to swap jerseys with Eagles QB Jalen Hurts on Monday night. “I’m definitely grabbing that after this game.” Have he and Hurts discussed it? “Nah but he knows now.” https://t.co/VnV05v15x4 — Michael Gehlken (@GehlkenNFL) September 23, 2021

Trevon Diggs vs. DeVonta Smith

Cowboys cornerback Trevon Diggs and Eagles receiver DeVonta Smith were teammates at Alabama. They lined up for some epic one-on-one battles at Crimson Tide practices, fueling each other’s competitive juices and honing their football skills. Now they’ll do it as adversaries on Monday Night Football.

DeVonta Smith complimented Trevon Diggs on picking up the “mental things.” He and Diggs were teammates at Alabama. #Eagles #FlyEaglesFly — Michael Greger (@mike_greger) September 24, 2021

“We were kind of close,” Smith said of Diggs. “When you’re going against a guy like that every day, you have no choice but to get close because you know you’re out there competing, making each other better every day.”

Diggs agreed, adding that the two enjoyed a healthy competitive balance.

“I ain’t going to say I won all the time,” Diggs said. “He got me sometimes. I got him sometimes.”