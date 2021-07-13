Eagles Veteran Slams ‘BS Hiding’ Report on Nick Sirianni

The news cycle is incredibly slow right now in the NFL with two weeks left before training camps open. Hence, the reason for an awkward accusation against Philadelphia Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni to pick up steam on Tuesday.

Former NFL player Michael Robinson told NFL Network that “some guys” in the Eagles’ locker room are questioning whether Sirianni can lead the team. The part-time analyst cited sources within the organization expressing doubt about his qualifications. He went on to opine if general manager Howie Roseman had simply hired a “yes man” to do his bidding.

Robinson isn’t the first person to present this idea, but it is the first time that the Eagles’ locker room was brought into the conversation. Immediately, veteran right tackle Lane Johnson jumped on Twitter to squash the rumor. Take that.

Say the names then. Enough with the BS hiding. #fakenews

Several Eagles players, including Johnson, were extremely complimentary toward Sirianni’s coaching style after spring OTAs. They seemed to genuinely enjoy the passion and accountability he has brought to the franchise. All-Pro center Jason Kelce even thought Philly had a chance to win the NFC East under his guidance.

“He’s big on being connected,” Kelce said of Sirianni on May 20. “He’s big on building a culture where people are not just playing football together, but really forming a bond and being connected outside of football as well.”

"He shows us these different clips everyday. He has different messages for us and he's very motivational. He's a high spirited guy and he's energized. He's ready to go" – @Sdot_Bradley5 on Nick Sirianni Believe the players over media

How seriously should anyone take Robinson’s claims? Probably not very. He retired from the NFL in 2014 and the only remote connection he appears to have to the Eagles is that he attended (kind of nearby) Penn State University. Unless PSU alum Miles Sanders is his source, this is a non-issue.

Eagles Announce Two Joint Practices

The big news of the day was in regard to the structure of 2021 training camp. The Eagles will host two joint practices this summer: one with the New England Patriots (Aug. 16-17) at NovaCare Complex in South Philly and one with the New York Jets (Aug. 24-25) at Florham Park in New Jersey. Both sessions will be followed by preseason games. Final cutdowns for the final 53-man roster are due by Aug. 31.

The Eagles are also hosting two open practices for the public at Lincoln Financial Field on Aug. 8 and Aug. 22. Tickets are on sale now for $10 (click here) and all proceeds benefit the Eagles Autism Foundation. One more cool date to highlight is Aug. 7 when legendary wide receiver Harold Carmichael gets his Hall-of-Fame jacket in Canton, Ohio.

Harold Carmichael has been elected to the Hall of Fame's Class of 2020!

DeVonta Smith: ‘Feels Like Old Times’

Former Alabama teammates DeVonta Smith and Jalen Hurts seem to be re-establishing their college chemistry in quick order. Smith, the 10th overall pick in this year’s draft, told reporters during spring OTAs that it might take some time for he and Hurts to get back on the same page.

Fast forward to July and it’s happening. A video showing Smith catching bombs from Hurts went viral on June 27 and the rookie receiver confirmed to NBC Sports that the connection is better than ever. Watch out.

“It’s great to have that connection come back,” Smith said. “It just feels like old times, like back in college.”