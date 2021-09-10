Eagles All-Pro Promises Big ‘Zoolander’ Movie Vibes

First, Zach Ertz showed up to Philadelphia Eagles’ training camp sporting a beach-blonde boy band look. The Pro Bowl tight end recently got it touched up with a fresh coat of platinum highlights for the regular-season opener, too.

Now, according to Lane Johnson, another Eagles player will soon be sporting a retro look on top of his head. The All-Pro right tackle revealed that someone on the team – Johnson wouldn’t give a name – intends to rock the hairdo that Ben Stiller made famous in the movie “Zoolander.” Hopefully, there are some “Steel Blue” selfies to follow.

“I think we have a new hairdo coming for somebody,” Johnson said, trying not to laugh. “I think you’ll see that soon, not going to give away any names. It’s going to look like Zoolander around here.”

#Eagles HC Nick Sirianni in discussion with Fletcher Cox and Zach Ertz as practice is starting getting ready for opening game against #Falcons. And as you can see Ertz touched up his blonde hair. ⁦@SportsRadioWIP⁩ pic.twitter.com/mwqGqiDrMM — Howard Eskin (@howardeskin) September 8, 2021

The smart money is on Jason Kelce because the All-Pro center knows how to work the crowd. However, this reporter is placing a bet on rookie Landon Dickerson. Who could forget the no-shirt overall look the second-rounder donned in the preseason? Or it could just be a case of the old-school veterans hazing the new kid on the block. Either way, it’s bound to be hilarious.

Jordan Mailata: ‘Biggest Human I’ve Ever Seen’

Poll the Eagles’ locker room and there is one consensus about new starting left tackle Jordan Mailata: he’s the biggest human being on the planet. The converted Australian rugby player pushes the sky at 6-foot-8 and and shakes the earth at 365 pounds. When offensive coordinator Shane Steichen was asked if Mailata reminded him of anyone, he simply shook his head.

“No, he’s the biggest human being I’ve ever seen,” Steichen said. “He’s a big man.”

Johnson, who anchors the right side of the offensive line, agreed that he has never seen a guy that big and that strong, at least not on the football field. He called Mailata a “freak of nature” while gently mentioning Jonathan Ogden (6-foot-9, 345 pounds), the long-time Hall of Fame left tackle for the Baltimore Ravens.

“Jordan’s a freak of nature, he’s 370, 380 can move as well as he wants to,” Johnson said. “With him, it’s just going to be game reps. The more games he plays, the better he’s going to be and we’ll see. As good as he wants, there’s nobody in the NFL that’s been that big, that size, that can move like that. Ogden was there – and I’m not trying to compare him to Ogden – but Ogden wasn’t that big. I’ve never seen a guy that big. He’s massive.”

Might Take Four Weeks to Find Their Identity

No one knows what the Eagles’ offense is going to look like in 2021. Between a relaxed training camp and preseason, plus an adjustment to a new coaching staff, it’s going to take some time. And the veteran players know it. In fact, Johnson admitted it took the 2017 Super Bowl champions until Week 4 – a 26-24 road win over the Chargers – to figure out their identity that year.

Lane Johnson thinks #Eagles offense has enough playmakers to make some noise: "We're ready to go put it on display. We have lots of big-time weapons. If we can stay healthy upfront, I think we can be a good group but it all starts this Sunday." #FlyEaglesFly — Michael Greger (@mike_greger) September 10, 2021

“Our talent level is up there, I feel we’ve done a lot of good things out there on the practice field but you don’t really know what you have until the first couple of games,” Johnson told reporters. “Like even in the Super Bowl year, we really didn’t know what kind of team we were going to be until the Chargers game. So it’s going to take a few games to know what your identity is and kind of form that, you know, it’s not going to be a one-game deal, it’s going to be a several game event.”