Patrick Mahomes’ Agent Talks ‘Timing’ on New Contract for Eagles’ Jalen Hurts

Are the Philadelphia Eagles getting ready to show Jalen Hurts the money? They should be. And the timing on a multi-year contract extension befitting a franchise quarterback could be “any time,” according to Leigh Steinberg.

Yes, that Leigh Steinberg. The legendary sports agent who served as the inspiration for the movie “Jerry Maguire” and the same suave negotiator responsible for Patrick Mahomes’ $503 million deal. Steinberg isn’t Hurts’ agent, but he has guided discussions on too many quarterback contracts to mention in this space.

He told this reporter that Hurts “certainly looks like a franchise quarterback to me.” So, pardon the bad pun (twice), but it’s time to show him the money as Hurts prepares to lead the Eagles into Super Bowl LVII.

“The question is, is Jalen Hurts a franchise quarterback? And by that, I mean is he something you can build around for 10, 12 years because of rather than with,” Steinberg told Mike Greger. “And in critical circumstances, throwing a couple of interceptions, the crowd is booing, the game’s getting out of hand, what does he do now? Can he stop and concentrate, tune out extraneous detail, and elevate his level of play to take his team to and through? And he certainly looks like a franchise quarterback to me. And they are really hard to find and they don’t grow on trees.”

Super-agent Leigh Steinberg loves the #Eagles front office: "Howie Roseman is an outstanding chief executive with a real eye for players and the bold move. The fact that they moved off of Carson Wentz to Hurts was a controversial move but they aren't afraid to pull the trigger." — Michael Greger (@mike_greger) February 3, 2023

The Eagles got burned once on a pre-emptive strike on a franchise quarterback (see: Carson Wentz), but Hurts gives off a different aura. He’s like none of his peers in terms of demeanor, leadership, and temperament. And he’s really good at football. Contract talks might have already begun, although they won’t start in earnest until the final whistle blows on February 12. According to Steinberg, negotiations between the Eagles and Hurts should be a seamless process.

“So, what you generally see, with the quarterback negotiations, with the exception of Lamar Jackson, is an easy, smooth process where you wake up one day and it’s just done,” Steinberg said. “I think things like that will be done very smoothly behind the scenes and I think the timing could be any time.”

Update: The #Eagles plan to negotiate what will likely be a massive contract extension for QB Jalen Hurts, per @RapSheet A deal could exceed $50M per season for the superstar dual-threat QB pic.twitter.com/kHBh4p2Ic6 — JPA (@jasrifootball) January 29, 2023

Previewing the Matchup: Eagles vs. Chiefs

Steinberg obviously has a rooting interest in Super Bowl LVII. He made no excuses about cheering hard for Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs. However, his prediction was a close game: “Kansas City by three.”

Spoke with Patrick Mahomes’ agent, Leigh Steinberg, this morning. I joked about extension being easiest of his career. Steinberg made point of getting Mahomes what he deserves while ensuring Chiefs can maintain a good roster. “Quarterback greatness is judged by Super Bowls.” — Matt Verderame (@MattVerderame) February 27, 2020

Outside of his client-agent loyalties, the 73-year-old expects to see one of the best matchups in recent years between two organizations he has the utmost respect and admiration for. It’s going to come down to the Chiefs’ offensive line protecting Mahomes from the “monsters” on the Eagles’ defensive line.

“I think it’s one of the best matchups that we’ve had in many years. You’ve got one superstar MVP quarterback on one side, and on the other side you’ve got a rising star as a quarterback,” Steinberg said. “And the questions are going to be, how much protection can they give Patrick Mahomes? Because if he gets protected then obviously he’s a devastating player.

“It’s a classic matchup because the strength of Philadelphia is — they have a great offense — but the strength of Philadelphia is their defensive line. And they are monsters. And so I think it just comes down to the offensive line of the Chiefs versus the defensive line of the Eagles. Give Mahomes the ball with any time left and, if it’s a close game, he can make it happen.”

Steinberg Set to Host Super Bowl Party in Arizona

One of the marquee events prior to kickoff at Super Bowl LVII will be the 36th annual Leigh Steinberg Super Bowl Party. It will take place at Salt River Fields — the spring training home of the Colorado Rockies and Arizona Diamondbacks — on February 11 in Scottsdale, Arizona. Click here to buy tickets.

#NFL At least 25% of NFL players at end of long, physically and mentally draining https://t.co/LV8vsSud0q the desire to retire, by end of long off-season, they reconsider — Leigh Steinberg (@leighsteinberg) February 2, 2023

Steinberg promised a star-studded lineup dedicated to furthering education on brain injuries and neuroplasticity. He has been advocating for new modalities to help limit NFL risk factors for concussions and other traumatizing injuries in the wake of the Damar Hamlin situation. Steinberg’s Super Bowl Party will double as a Brain Health Summit, complete with a Brain Lounge featuring some new machines that can restore brain health. Two specific processes are rTMS (magnetic fields stimulate nerve cells in the brain) and NESTRE brain training.

“The good news is these processes have shown real promise in terms of actually being able to regrow a concussed brain,” Steinberg said. “The basic premise has been that a brain only degrades and never gets better. It only gets worse. But I think the processes that we’re talking about have the potential to bring back a concussed brain so that’s dramatic news.”