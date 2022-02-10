Patriots Star Throws Major Shade at Eagles CB Darius Slay: ‘No Way’

Darius Slay is usually the one doing the chirping. Not at the Pro Bowl. He was on the receiving end of two vicious burns from New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones.

First, the rookie lobbed a perfectly-placed pass over Slay which Hunter Renfrow hauled in for a touchdown. Then Jones let the Philadelphia Eagles cornerback know all about it. He said he “torched” the four-time Pro Bowler, just like he did at 2021 training camp. The Eagles and Patriots participated in two days of joint practices last summer in South Philly. Many reporters on the scene at the time chalked up the Eagles as the winners.

However, Jones didn’t agree with that assessment. Here’s what he said to Slay at last weekend’s Pro Bowl at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. Slay didn’t like what he was hearing, especially not with Chandler Jones and Javon Hargrave within earshot.

Mac Jones to Eagles CB Darius Slay after his Pro Bowl TD pass: “What’s up bro? Remember when I torched y’all in training camp?” pic.twitter.com/ejDyosEbp5 — Zack Cox (@ZackCoxNESN) February 10, 2022

Jones also took aim at Tampa Bay Buccaneers safety Devin White on the Renfrow touchdown: Where were you at? Where were you at the whole drive? The whole drive you were playing on your phone.” You got to respect the kid’s fun-loving personality.

New York Giants Continue Stealing Ex-Eagles

The New York Giants are giving the term divisional rivals a whole new meaning. The NFC East basement dwellers are hiring Mike Groh to be their new wide receivers coach, according to Pro Football Talk. Groh served as Eagles offensive coordinator for two seasons (2018-19) under Doug Pederson. He was fired after the 2019 season and never replaced. They chose not to formally name an offensive coordinator.

The Eagles offense went from 12th to 26th in scoring the year Mike Groh left as their OC. — Talkin’ Giants (@TalkinGiants) February 10, 2022

The Giants have been filling up their coaching staff and front office with a plethora of former Philly guys. Brandon Brown is their new assistant general manager. Mike Kafka is their new offensive coordinator. And Jim Schwartz came in for an interview.

Fletcher Cox Communicated with Front Office

The Eagles openly shopped Fletcher Cox at last year’s trade deadline before deciding to keep him. There was open dialogue between all parties throughout the process. Cox confirmed that was the case during his end-of-year media availability.

Howie says teams were making calls on Fletcher Cox at the trade deadline. Cox knew what was going on with trade talks. Cited importance of defensive line, said Cox is part of the team's plans going forward. — Jimmy Kempski (@JimmyKempski) January 19, 2022

And Philadelphia general manager Howie Roseman explained he and Cox were on the same page. He maintains honest communication with everyone on the roster.

“They know when things are going on, we’ll be honest. We have honest communication,” Roseman told reporters on January 19. “Fletch knew what was going on. We communicated with him. He’s a guy that was a big part of the success that we had down the stretch. He can continue to take over games and be an incredible player, and we expect more from that going forward.”