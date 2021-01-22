Colts Steal Possible New Eagles Offensive Coordinator

Marcus Brady had been a hot name to take over as offensive coordinator for the Philadelphia Eagles under new head coach Nick Sirianni. Scratch that idea off the chalkboard.

Brady has been promoted to offensive coordinator in Indianapolis, per ESPN’s Chris Mortensen, after a successful two-year run as Colts quarterbacks coach. The former Canadian Football League player was called a “rising star” in the industry. He served one season as assistant quarterbacks coach, too.

Many in the know — including this Heavy.com reporter — had pegged him as a logical choice in Philly due to his long-standing relationship with Sirianni. It wasn’t meant to be. He’ll continue to hone his play-calling chops under Colts head coach Frank Reich.

“I don’t try to present myself as the offensive genius,” Reich said last February, via Indy Star. “I’ll say that we have a great staff. We do it together. You have to do it that way. It’s too competitive. You can be really good but if that’s all you’ve got, you’re going to fall short.”

Testing you all! MARCUS BRADY is being promoted from QB coach to OC for @Colts.

Rising star will replace Nick Sirianni who become Eagles head coach. — Chris Mortensen (@mortreport) January 21, 2021

The 41-year-old coach had interviewed with the Jacksonville Jaguars, per NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero, for the vacant offensive coordinator job. Philip Rivers ranked 10th in total passing yards (4,169) in 2020 while finishing 17th in touchdowns (24) and 19th in QBR (62.5).

Texans Looking at Former Eagles QB for Coach

A familiar face has suddenly jumped into the head-coaching conversation for the Houston Texans. Journeyman quarterback Josh McCown ditched the Eagles last year to ink a two-year deal in Texas. According to the Houston Chronicle’s Aaron Wilson, McCown is now in the mix to be the next head coach.

It’s not a shocking development to hear McCown looking to join the coaching ranks. He has openly talked about it in previous years and even interviewed for the Eagles offensive coordinator position in 2020. However, the possibility of going from a third-string quarterback in Houston to their new head coach — well, Eric Bieniemy must be scratching his head yet again.

#Eagles spoke with Josh McCown last year about the open OC job or a lesser coaching role. He wanted to keep playing options open and declined (and would come back as a virtual practice squad player), but clearly they saw what many have foreseen for the long-time QB. https://t.co/fPC4sbV7lH — Jeff McLane (@Jeff_McLane) January 22, 2021

Eagles Pass on Alabama WR in Mock Draft

It’s important to never put too much stock in mock drafts that come out in January. These are mostly used as fodder for sports-talk radio and ESPN pundits. However, NFL Network’s Daniel Jeremiah is one of the most respected scouts in the business and even held down a scouting position in the Eagles’ front office.

Jeremiah revealed his “NFL Mock Draft 1.0” on Friday and made a surprising pick at No. 6 for his old team. He had the Eagles selecting Alabama cornerback Patrick Surtain in the first round and bypassing Heisman Trophy winner Devonta Smith.

The latter is the stud receiver who broke all kinds of records for the Crimson Tide in 2020. He’s arguably the best wide receiver in the draft, next to LSU’s Ja’Marr Chase. Eagles fans were flipping out about the prediction all day on social media.

The #Eagles drafting Patrick Surtain II over DeVonta Smith would end up with Philadelphia being burned to the ground. https://t.co/3keFu54tCg — Anthony DiBona (@ByADiBona) January 22, 2021

Here is what Jeremiah wrote about the surprise pick:

The Eagles need another wideout, but they’re also desperate for help in the secondary. Surtain would team up with Darius Slay to give Philadelphia’s new staff an outstanding cornerback duo.

