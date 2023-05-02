Eagles QB Makes Friendly Swap with Veteran Role Player

It’s the time of year when players start researching jersey trends and whether they want to change their numbers. Jalen Hurts went from No. 2 to No. 1 in 2021 following the trade of Carson Wentz in a switch back to his old college threads in Oklahoma. It also reflected his new position on the quarterback depth chart.

Now, with spring workouts on the horizon, it’s time to start scanning the roster for updates. The first known switcheroo heading into the 2023 campaign involves Marcus Mariota and Arryn Siposs. According to The Athletic’s Zach Berman, Siposs has decided to switch to No. 10 which allows Mariota to take back No. 8 in Philadelphia. The backup quarterback has worn No. 8 for the majority of his career dating back to his college days at Oregon, save for a one-year stint wearing No. 1 in Atlanta.

Marcus Mariota will return to his familiar No. 8 with the Eagles. Arryn Siposs has switched to No. 10. — Zach Berman (@ZBerm) May 1, 2023

Mariota was famously challenged to an arm-wrestling match by Ryan Succop during his rookie year in Tennessee for the rights to wear No. 8. Will Siposs make him fight for his favorite number? We’ll have to wait and see there.

As far as other number changes don’t be surprised to see an Eagles player jump at the opportunity to wear No. 0 this year. Philadelphia proposed the rule change to allow any player – except offensive lineman and defensive lineman – to put a zero across his chest. A.J. Brown has been rumored to be a guy considering the switch to zero, although nothing has been confirmed.

As @ByrdBrett89 pointed out, it looks like Marcus Mariota will wear #8. Hopefully this means Arryn Siposs will be forced to wear something ugly in the 40s…or be punting elsewhere. 😉 pic.twitter.com/WXQnc6Bpov — DiBirds (@DiBirdsBlog) April 26, 2023

Mariota Trying to Make Jalen Hurts Better

Mariota has no visions of usurping the starting job from Jalen Hurts as he heads into his 9th NFL season. He was brought to Philly to be the backup quarterback and he intends to thrust all his energy into making Hurts a better player.

“I think it’s a great opportunity for me to help a younger guy out,” Mariota told reporters on April 5. “The scheme is very exciting for me and the fact of the matter is I feel like I can help Jalen, and if I can make Jalen a better player this team is going to be better, and to be a part of a team that was a play away from the Super Bowl was an opportunity that I couldn’t pass up. I’m very excited to be a part of this quarterback room. I’m going to do whatever I can to help him out.”

The Eagles also drafted Tanner McKee out of Stanford in the sixth round (188th overall) to increase depth in the quarterbacks room. He’ll be fighting for the third-string spot with third-year man Ian Book.

Siposs Gets Competition at Punter Spot

The Eagles signed punter Ty Zentner as an undrafted rookie free agent out of Kansas State, per The Inquirer’s Josh Tolentino. He’s expected to push Siposs for a roster spot at training camp after a down year in 2022 for the Aussie. His 45.6 yards per punt ranked 6th-worst in the league, while dropping only 16 total kicks inside the 20-yard line. Zentner was a Ray Guy Award semifinalist in 2022. He averaged 44.5 yards per punt and put 27 kicks inside the 20-yard line.