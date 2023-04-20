Eagles Announce Coaching Updates, Hire Ex-Patriots Super Bowl Champ

The Philadelphia Eagles announced updates to Nick Sirianni’s coaching staff on April 20, including a few worthy promotions. However, it was the status of a certain coach not named that had everyone talking.

Matt Patricia was originally listed on the team’s official website as one of the new hires, then his name mysteriously disappeared but not before a few intrepid internet sleuths saw it. The non-move quickly became viral as rumors — mainly pertaining to Patricia’s contentious relationship with Darius Slay — went viral. Later in the day, Sirianni addressed the situation during his pre-draft media availability.

“I know there was a report out that that was said and we’re trending in that direction,” Sirianni told reporters. “Nothing is final yet. We’re trending in that direction. So, we’ll see how that progresses, but it’s trending in that direction, yes.”

Update: The #Eagles have hired former #Patriots offensive play-caller Matt Patricia as Senior Defensive Assistant, per ESPN's @Tim_McManus Patricia and star CB Darius Slay have a troubled history. pic.twitter.com/WcxSfazCJz — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) April 20, 2023

Then, ESPN’s Adam Schefter broke the news by citing sources saying Patricia had been hired to serve as a senior defensive assistant for the Eagles. It appears to be a done deal.

“Obviously, his resume speaks for itself,” Sirianni said of Patricia. “It gives you a great mind in there that’s done it at the highest level, and so it gives you great ability to bounce ideas off of with the defensive staff. Then also it gives me another former head coach that I can bounce ideas off of, as well, with things, which I think will be very helpful.”

Looking Back at the Matt Patricia-Darius Slay Feud

Patricia’s resume certainly does speak for itself. He helped guide the New England Patriots to three Super Bowl championships while serving as Bill Belichick’s defensive coordinator. He mentored under The Hoodie during two tours of duty, including a failed experiment as their offensive play-caller in 2022. Defensively, he has a bright and innovative mind.

Prior to that, Patricia was the head coach of the Detroit Lions where he first met a young Darius Slay. The two butted heads and got into a heated argument after Patricia dismissed the Pro Bowl cornerback as “not elite.” The disrespect rocked Slay to the core and only worsened when Patricia put his picture on the team board and dressed him down.

Darius Slay doesn’t forget the disrespect he got from former #Lions HC Matt Patricia: "He basically just said, You are not in that category yet, At that time, I only had 1 Pro Bowl but now I'm at 5, so I want to know how he feels about that now.” pic.twitter.com/NxmCThtUIs — JPAFootball (@jasrifootball) February 7, 2023

Slay told ESPN: “That’s when all my respect went out the door for him. As a man,” Slay told ESPN.

The biggest question on everyone’s mind: how was Slay going to feel about seeing Patricia walk into NovaCare Complex? Would there be awkward stares? Passive aggressive notes? Or, in a worst-case scenario, fisticuffs? It’s not trending in that direction, to borrow Sirianni’s line. The head coach said he cleared the move with Slay first.

“Of course. Like you do with anything, you go through and you talk to guys and make sure everybody is comfortable with it,” Sirianni said. “I had conversations with Slay and; obviously had conversations with Coach Patricia. I know that it will be a good working relationship for us when that happens.”

Eagles Announce Seven Coaching Updates

Philadelphia officially announced seven updates to Sirianni’s coaching staff. D.K. McDonald was promoted from assistant defensive backs coach to defensive backs coach. He’ll be entrusted with running the secondary in place of Dennard Wilson.

Meanwhile, Kevin Patullo gets the added title of “associate head coach” next to passing-game coordinator and Tyler Scudder moves up from defensive assistant to assistant linebackers coach. Scudder will work under new linebackers coach D.J. Eliot.

Take a look at the latest updates to our coaching staff.#FlyEaglesFly pic.twitter.com/R7a16T0Dds — Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) April 20, 2023

The team also added Mike DiAngelo (Defensive Quality Control), Taver Johnson (Assistant Defensive Backs Coach), Ronell Williams (Nickels Coach), and Tyler Yelk (Assistant to the Head Coach). The majority of the new hires had been previously reported. Now they are official.