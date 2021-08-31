Eagles Trade Young Offensive Tackle to Indianapolis Colts

The numbers game finally caught up with third-year offensive tackle Matt Pryor. The Philadelphia Eagles sent the 26-year-old and a seventh-round pick in 2022 to the Indianapolis Colts in exchange for a sixth-rounder in 2022.

Pryor, who started 10 games in 2020, was a luxury item for Philly whose time ran out once the Eagles used a second-rounder on Landon Dickerson. The 6-foot-7, 332-pounder endured a rough training camp, especially in the second preseason game versus the New England Patriots. He gave up three pressures on one drive while getting flagged for holding. Pryor will look to start fresh in Indianapolis and reunite with his old teammate Carson Wentz.

Matthew Judon had already forced a holding call on RT Matt Pryor when he jumped all the damn gaps for this pressure. Judon has been absolutely off the hook in his first two preseason games with the Patriots. pic.twitter.com/ZfdzWzSC91 — Doug Farrar ✍ (@NFL_DougFarrar) August 20, 2021

Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer reported on Monday that the Eagles were shopping some backup offensive linemen. Pryor and Andre Dillard were two guys considered to be on the trading block. Jordan Mailata won the starting left tackle spot in camp, with Dillard penciled in to back him up. Jack Driscoll is projected to be the main backup at right tackle behind Lane Johnson.

“We’re really deep here,” All-Pro center Jason Kelce told reporters. “It’s going to be interesting once these final cuts are made because there’s a lot of these guys who are good players and you can’t keep everybody, unfortunately.”

The latest Eagles news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Eagles newsletter here!

Join Heavy on Eagles!

Eagles Start Making Cuts, Finalizing 53-Man

The Eagles have to get down to the 53-player limit by 4 p.m. on Tuesday. The team parted ways with several camp bodies ahead of the deadline, including special-teams ace Craig James and international pathways player Matt Leo.

The current roster stands at 69 guys after the following cuts (via reports): LB Rashad Smith, TE Cary Angeline, QB Nick Mullens, RB Elijah Holyfield, WR Marken Michel, JaQuan Bailey, CB Michael Jacquet, WR Andre Patton, C Ross Pierschbacher, DE Matt Leo, RB Jason Huntley, CB Craig James, DT Raequan Williams.

Trade: Eagles have acquired a sixth-round pick in the 2022 NFL Draft from Indianapolis in exchange for G/T Matt Pryor and a seventh-round pick in the 2022 NFL Draft. pic.twitter.com/etNkCQpz95 — Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) August 31, 2021

In addition to Pryor being traded, the Eagles activated safety Rodney McLeod and center Landon Dickerson. The team hasn’t made a decision on what to do about injured tight end Tyree Jackson. He could wind up on injured reserve.

New England Cuts QB Cam Newton

The Patriots cut quarterback Cam Newton on Tuesday as the franchise turns the keys over to rookie Mac Jones. The one-time NFL MVP saw limited snaps in the preseason (39) while Jones went out and won the job: 36-of-52 for 389 yards, with one touchdown and no interceptions on 107 snaps (via ESPN).

There wasn't just one reason that Cam Newton is gone. It was a combination of at least three, I'm told: Mac Jones' emergence, Newton's vaccination stance (which caused a bit of a stir behind the scenes) and Cam's uninspiring performance this summer. — Adam Beasley (@AdamHBeasley) August 31, 2021

Newton was always viewed as a stop-gap until New England found Tom Brady’s successor. Jones, a former teammate with Jalen Hurts and DeVonta Smith at Alabama, will be charged with that unenviable task. The Patriots used the 15th overall pick on Jones in April’s draft.

“I think he’s a great young man,” Patriots captain Matthew Slater, via ESPN. “Character really counts when you talk about what we do off the football field, the way we carry ourselves. The way that he commands respect of even guys like myself, older guys that been here for a while, he’s earned that respect by the way that he’s gone about his craft.