‘Raise My Arms’: Eagles Breakout Rookie CB Describes Biggest Advantage

Next man up. To some coaches it’s a cliche, but to others it’s a way of coping with failure and moving on greater things. Maybe even a starting job if your name is Michael Jacquet. Buckle up.

Jacquet, an undrafted cornerback out of Louisiana-Lafayette, has been dominating his audition for a starting cornerback job in Philadelphia, and looks to get another shot at it this week with Kevon Seymour (shoulder) possibly down. He has played well through six games, including one start, with one forced fumble, two pass breakups, and 0.5 sacks.

Eagles defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz chimed in with his evaluation of Jacquet’s superb performance earlier this week. He is in line to get the starting outside cornerback spot — Darius Slay is back — for the next two games. Watch out or Jacquet.

“He is also a former wide receiver, he’s played really tough. He hasn’t been shy about contact, getting into the mix, and has played with a lot of spirit,” Schwartz said of Jacquet. “I’ve been really been proud of him. Just like a lot of other players, the whole process we’ve gone through this year has really stunted a lot of players’ development. But he’s gaining ground. He’s improving every day.”

Standard is the Standard: Expectation Doesn’t Change

The pessimist will say that DeAndre Hopkins reeled in nine catches for 196 yards last week going up against a combination of Jacquet, Kevon Seymour and Jalen Mills. Accurate. Very accurate. However, the gameplan started in the Eagles’ secondary room with defensive backs coach Marquand Manuel. It all begins with the “standard” and ends with the “expectation.”

“The standard is the standard in our room,” Jacquet told reporters on Wednesday. “It doesn’t matter who is on the field, the standard and expectation doesn’t change. Those guys have done a great job of preparing, the coaches have done a great job, so I just follow their lead and continue to do what I’m doing and learn every day.”

Jacquet has kept his emotions in check through six games, including one start. He’s played 119 total defensive snaps in 2020 while accumulating 14 tackles, one sack, one forced fumble and three pass breakups. Yes, he has given up some big plays but he’s also been responsible for a few game-changers, like corralling the football last week after Nickell Robey-Coleman sacked Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray. It’s always on to the next play.

“In football and in life, you can’t dwell on the past,” Jacquet said. “You gotta focus on the future and where your feet are at the current time. You can’t change anything that happened in the past. If it happened, it happened, just go ahead to the next play, the next day, whatever it is.”

College Receiver Turned Stud Defensive Back

The most common switch in college football is from quarterback to bench warmer, sorry Carson Wentz. But Jacquet started his college career as a wide receiver before jumping over to cornerback as a redshirt junior at Louisiana.

The plan was for him to play both offense and defense, but he was so good in the secondary that they moved him permanently. Now he’s drawing on those experiences as a pass-catcher to help him get inside the minds of some of the best receivers in the NFL.

“Receivers have tendencies and specific tendencies that they want to get to for certain routes. Receivers like to lean and make sure they can go lean to go the other way,” Jacquet said. “Different things like that, I implemented into my corner game because I know those different things they want to do and it helped me a lot.”

Jacquet recorded 46 catches for 494 yards and three touchdowns in 44 games in college. The 6-foot-2, 201 pounder was a jack-of-all trades, something made easier thanks to his long frame. His 82 1/8 inch wingspan was four inches longer than any other defensive back at the NFL Scouting Combine.

“I really don’t notice how long I am until I’m on the football field or playing any type of sports because I have an advantage when I raise my arms out,” Jacquet said. “In everyday life, I really don’t use them like that.”

He’ll probably get another week starting on the outside, especially with Seymour battling a knee injury and Maddox out for the year. The Eagles don’t like moving Robey-Coleman out of the slot or Mills from his safety spot (unless there’s an emergency). The only other option at cornerback is experimenting with hybrid safety Grayland Arnold who was a full participant at Wednesday’s practice as he heals up from a hamstring issue.

