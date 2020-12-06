‘Run Game is Unstoppable’: Eagles Most Dynamic Playmaker Needs Touches

Miles Sanders is averaging an insane 5.6 yards per touch, tied for the third-best mark in the NFL. Unfortunately, his 108 attempts (13.5 per game) ranks 28th in the league as the Philadelphia Eagles refuse to feed their most dynamic playmaker on offense.

Sanders has 723 yards from scrimmage this year (600 rushing, 123 receiving) and three touchdowns. He could and should have more than that. While the second-year running back out of Penn State will never demand the rock, it’s pretty evident that he’s been under-utilized in an offense in desperate need of a jolt. Everyone knows it, except for maybe head coach Doug Pederson.

“We knew when we drafted Miles that he was potentially and still is a guy that could go three downs for us and be a bigger part of our offensive plans,” Pederson told reporters on Nov. 20. “I still think the philosophy is running back by committee. However, with Miles and what he’s been able to do, yeah, we’ve given more touches to him.”

The Eagles proved that philosophy to be true earlier this week when they elevated Jordan Howard to the active roster. The bruising back is likely to have a significant role on Sunday against the Green Bay Packers, a move that seeks to take the ball out of Sanders’ capable arms.

FREE MILES SANDERS

It was a strategy that worked last year when the team ran it 33 times for 176 yards in a 34-27 win over Green Bay. That should be the key to victory again this week, right? The Packers are allowing 114.4 rushing yards per game in 2020.

“It can be a key, just establishing the run and being consistent with it throughout the game,” Sanders told reporters. “I think that will definitely give us a chance to stay on the field and keep [Aaron Rodgers] out of the game, I guess.”

Eagles Running Game ‘Unstoppable’

Sanders describes himself as a team-first player and never lobbies or complains about not getting enough carries. He trusts the gameplan and does whatever the coaching staff asks of him. Philly reporters have twice tried to get Sanders to say something negative in recent weeks and he took the high road both times.

Team-first guy Miles Sanders doesn't take the bait when asked if he's surprised about not getting more carries. "I never question the game plan." Second straight week he bit his lip. Sanders only had 6 carries vs. Seattle.

“Honestly, not at all, y’all not going to get me. Sorry but I’m a team player,” Sanders told reporters on Nov. 19. “I’m willing to do whatever it takes, when my number’s called I’m going to do what I do.”

Maybe it’s time for him to stand up and demand a bigger workload, though. He did admit the Eagles’ rushing attack can be “unstoppable,” especially with Zach Ertz back in the lineup.

“When we have 12- or 13-personnel, I feel the run game is unstoppable,” Sanders told reporters earlier this week. “I think the run game is unstoppable regardless. But it’s definitely going to help getting Ertzy back. We’ve missed him out there. He’s excited to be back.”

Who’s Calling the Plays in Philly?

One of the major storylines during this frustrating year has been Pederson’s refusal to give up the play-calling duties. The head coach revealed on Friday that he has relinquished some of it in recent weeks and declared “everything is on the table.” Of course, Pederson made it clear he has the final say and remains the lead play-caller in Philadelphia.

“I’ve said this before, that our process on offense is a very collaborative one as far as game-planning goes,” Pederson said. “All the coaches, all the position coaches, have a lot of input into the scheme each week and then it’s ultimately my decision in calling the plays or if I give that up.”

NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo reported that Eagles passing-game coordinator Press Taylor called offensive plays for the entire second half last week against the Seattle Seahawks. There have also been reports that senior offensive consultant Rich Scangarello has been running the two-minute drills.

Eagles assistant Press Taylor called offensive plays for the the entire second half against the Seahawks, though Doug Pederson doesn't think it's that big of a deal.

“Everything is on the table,” Pederson said. “I have to look at a lot of different things. We’re struggling as an offense, and I look at myself first and foremost so I’m not going to get into a lot of depth and detail with it. It’s my decision whether I decide to do it again this week. Everything is on the table. That’s it.”

