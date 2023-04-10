Ex-Eagles Star, Super Bowl Champ Comments on Possible Return

The plan at defensive tackle remains in a state of flux after Javon Hargrave bolted in free agency. The Philadelphia Eagles have some intriguing in-house replacements on the roster, but it wouldn’t be a surprise to see them draft a young stud. Nor would it be shocking to see them sign a trusted veteran, especially one with a familiar face.

Ndamukong Suh would certainly fit the criteria of a “lottery ticket” if the Eagles wanted to try and cash in. He’s a five-time Pro Bowler and one-time Super Bowl champion who gave them some meaningful snaps during the final eight games last season. He actually saw 48 defensive snaps in the postseason, including a quarterback hit on Patrick Mahomes in Super Bowl LVII.

Suh recently appeared on the Rich Eisen Show where he talked about potentially chasing another ring in 2023. He hasn’t decided for sure whether he wants to put himself through the grinder again, citing his 2-year-old boys as two reasons to stay home. If he were to suit up for his 14th NFL season, it would have to be the perfect fit. And it would have to be for a Super Bowl contender.

“I don’t know yet. It’s gotta be, honestly, the right situation,” Suh told Eisen. “I’ll say this, all options are on the table.”

The 36-year-old could wait until the middle of the season for a second straight year. That would limit the wear and tear on his body, plus it would allow the real contenders to shake out from all the pretenders. One team not high on his list is the New York Jets. Aaron Rodgers or not, Suh doesn’t feel they are ready to compete for a championship.

“Do I believe they will be a Super Bowl contender? No,” Suh said. “I think Aaron Rodgers is amazing and I think he’s a great quarterback but there’s a lot of things that have to transpire to make them Super Bowl contenders. And I know they have an elite defense but I’m not sure where their overall offense is right now.”

San Francisco 49ers Had Been High on Suh’s Radar

Suh teased he had other offers on the table when the Eagles inked him to a one-year deal last November. One of those teams was San Francisco due to his relationship with 49ers defensive line coach Kris Kocurek who coached him for five years in Detroit.

#10 Just when you think you've seen all the good pass rushers… Along comes Suh and knocks out your backup QB! How many teams have this much depth?! The backup defensive line has BG/Suh/Williams/Quinn. That's a decent starting line!! The Eagles pass rush won them this game. pic.twitter.com/YkddAiVKGB — Jonny Page (@JonnyPage9) January 31, 2023

At the end of the day, Suh chose Philly because he thought they were closer to winning a championship. Ironically, the Eagles beat the 49ers to get to the Super Bowl before losing to Kansas City. Suh, who captured a ring alongside Tom Brady in Super Bowl LV, rehashed what went into that decision during his conversation with Rich Eisen.

“Last year I waited until the middle of the year, and I had a bunch of phone calls prior to that before the middle of the season,” Suh said. “I mentioned this the other day, the 49ers wanted me to come and I wanted to actually go to that team because they have one of my favorite defensive line coaches [Kris Kocurek] and I knew the system and I was going to go in and it was going to be like riding a bike, but it wasn’t the right situation at the end of the day with all the encompassing [stuff].”

Eagles Targeting Myles Murphy in First Round?

The Eagles may or may not be hosting Clemson edge rusher Myles Murphy on a top-30 visit this week. There were conflicting reports (h/t Di Birds) that the 6-foot-5, 278-pounder was hopping a flight to Philadelphia, then all of a sudden, those tweets were deleted. Either way, Murphy has been mocked to the Eagles in the first round quite a bit over the past several weeks. He certainly has a lot of the traits and tools that the Eagles value in the defensive trenches. Stay tuned.