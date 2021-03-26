Eagles ‘Expressing Interest’ in Ex-Jets Tackling Machine

The Philadelphia Eagles are one of four teams in the mix to sign linebacker Neville Hewitt. The 27-year-old recorded a career-high 134 total tackles last year as a starter for the New York Jets.

The other teams “expressing interest” in Hewitt are the Cincinnati Bengals, Green Bay Packers, San Francisco 49ers (via NFL reporter Manish Mehta). Hewitt went undrafted out of Marshall in 2015 and spent his first three seasons with the Miami Dolphins. He has 352 career tackles and 7.5 sacks in 82 games (39 starts).

Hewitt is considered a high-volume tackling machine, although sometimes a severe liability in coverage. Pro Football Focus handed him a 55.2 coverage grade in 2020 which was up from a disastrous 35.9 mark in 2019. The Eagles are letting starting linebacker Nate Gerry walk in free agency, so there is a legitimate need for depth at the position.

Shaun Bradley, Alex Singleton, T.J. Edwards are the projected starters, with second-year man Davion Taylor expected to see a bigger role. Eagles general manager Howie Roseman stated last week that he’s always looking to upgrade the roster.

“If there’s an opportunity to improve our team, we’re going to look at that,” Roseman told reporters. “We’re continuing to do that. I would say if the fit’s right, we’ll do it.”

Singleton Signs Exclusive Rights Tender

The Eagles announced Singleton had signed his exclusive rights tender on Thursday which guarantees he’ll be back in 2021. The move was a formality as exclusive rights free agents have two options: negotiate with their current team or sit the year out. Singleton returns at the veteran minimum salary of $850,000.

It’s great value for a guy who came on strong at the end of last season. Singleton led the Eagles in total tackles (120) and tied for the team lead in fumble recoveries with two. More importantly, the 27-year-old displayed a certain level of grit that turned him into an instant fan favorite. His 25-yard interception return for a touchdown sealed a Week 4 win over the San Francisco 49ers.

Eagles Targeting Micah Parsons at Pick No. 6?

Philadelphia has never coveted linebackers early in the NFL draft. They did invest a third-round pick in one last year (Taylor) but generally, the position has been largely ignored. However, there is one guy in this year’s class who deserves a look: Penn State’s Micah Parsons. The Eagles had scouts at his pro day on Thursday.

The 6-foot-3, 246-pounder put on a show at his pro day where he ran the 40-yard dash in 4.39 seconds. He’s the complete package, a guy who can play middle backer and outside backer while rushing the quarterback on third down. Parsons recorded 109 tackles (14 for loss), five sacks and four forced fumbles in 2019 after sitting out the 2020 campaign due to COVID-19 concerns. He’s been training non-stop since September.

“Just training, not taking no days off, keep getting after it,” Parsons said of what he’s been doing. “The only way to get into game shape is to actually play in games. Once I get down to OTAs and minicamp I’ll be able to keep getting in better and better shape and playing the way I once was playing. I think it’ll come over time but once the season starts, I’ll be ready.”

In addition to scorching the track, Parsons posted a 34-inch vertical and bench pressed 225 pounds 19 times. The 21-year-old will be on the board when the Eagles select at pick No. 6. He’s the top-rated linebacker in the draft and even took a few hand-offs at running back during his pro day. The last time the franchise took a true linebacker in the first round was 1970 (Steve Zabel).

LB1 Micah Parsons' Penn State Pro Day 🤯 pic.twitter.com/XSJceKuPEy — PFF Draft (@PFF_College) March 25, 2021

