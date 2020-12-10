Pro Bowl Starters Headline Eagles Injury Report, Jalen Hurts Gets Nickname

The Philadelphia Eagles may be turning the starting right guard job over to Nate Herbig full-time for the rest of 2020. Jason Peters missed practice on Thursday, one day after he was listed as a “limited” participant. His nagging toe injury — one that will require surgery after the season — may force him out for Week 14.

Herbig subbed in admirably last week when Peters had to leave the game. He played 26 snaps against the Green Bay Packers and showed no signs of rust. The second-year guard out of Stanford has outplayed Peters all year, allowing just as many sacks (2) with two less quarterback hits (0) in 331 more passing downs. He’s the future and the future starts now.

More concerning than Peters might be the absences of linebacker T.J. Edwards (hamstring) and cornerback Darius Slay (knee). Edwards missed his second straight session on Thursday while Slay has been “limited” for back-to-back practices. Neither injury was originally deemed serious but there are only three days until kickoff. Defensive end Derek Barnett (pelvis) also randomly popped up on the injury report for the first time as a “limited” participant.

Thursday Injury Report pic.twitter.com/FalaqgZECI — Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) December 10, 2020

Fletcher Cox, Alshon Jeffery Practice in Full

The Eagles also listed backup cornerback Michael Jacquet (hamstring) and reserve safety Rudy Ford (hamstring) out at practice.

“He stepped and had to fill some big shoes,” Rodney McLeod said of Jacquet on Nov. 12. “Slay goes down, and now he’s asked to come in and in a meaningful game with our season on the line, and he didn’t blink.”

#Eagles CB Michael Jacquet played 30 snaps in his NFL debut. According to @PFF, he graded out as the fourth-highest defensive rookie in Week 8 (75.6). — Andrew DiCecco (@ADiCeccoNFL) November 2, 2020

On the flip side, All-Pro defensive tackle Fletcher Cox (neck) was back to being a full participant after not practicing at all on Wednesday. He’s trending in the right direction. So is receiver Alshon Jeffery (calf) who was back in full. Head coach Doug Pederson will provide another update on Friday.

“I know both those guys are sore and I haven’t made a firm commitment yet either way,” Pederson said of Peters and Jeffery on Wednesday. “Like I said, we’ll have the next guy up, we’ll have them ready to go and hopefully these guys get healthy this week and can give us something in the game.”

Eagles Players Support Jalen Hurts

The controversy surrounding the Eagles’ muddied quarterback picture might not be as dirty as everyone thinks. Several players have come out in confident support for benched starter Carson Wentz, but that doesn’t mean they aren’t jumping on board the Jalen Hurts train.

Brandon Graham's advice to Carson Wentz: "Don't worry about what people say." Continue to keep on working hard, continue to keep on working where you are weak. BG says he and the whole team have confidence in him. #Eagles #FlyEaglesFly — Michael Greger (@mike_greger) December 10, 2020

Team leaders like Brandon Graham and Jason Kelce agreed something had to change. Hurts looks like he can provide the spark they need. It’s nothing personal, plus everyone can see a certain “swagger” and “leadership” in the kid from Houston.

“The first and foremost job is to be a good teammate and that entails giving of yourself to others and doing everything you can to help the person next to you succeed,” Kelce said. “Everybody wants everyone else to do well. We have an incredible culture.”

Jordan Mailata has a nickname for Jalen Hurts, calls him "deuce" because he wears No. 2. What does he call Duce Staley then? "I call him coach." Duh. Mailata says Hurts has brought a confidence and swagger since Day 1. #Eagles #FlyEaglesFly — Michael Greger (@mike_greger) December 10, 2020

Miles Sanders added that Hurts’ confidence is “through the roof” and Jack Driscoll said “you can’t even tell he’s a rookie” the way he’s commanded the huddle. Jordan Mailata even has a new nickname for Hurts. He calls him “Deuce” for obvious reasons. (Hurts literally wears the No. 2).

