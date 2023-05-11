Key Eagles $3.4 Million Playmaker in Danger of Being Cut, Says Analyst

Philadelphia Eagles veteran wide receiver Quez Watkins may have some work to do in order to earn a roster spot in training camp. Bleacher Report’s Alex Ballentine labeled Watkins as the most “significant” Eagles player who is a potential cut candidate. Ballentine also added running back Trey Sermon and defensive tackle Marlon Tuipulotu among the players who could be released or traded.

“Of these three candidates, Quez Watkins is easily the most significant,” Ballentine wrote on May 10, 2023. “He wasn’t a fringe player last season; he was fourth on the team in targets, receptions and receiving yards and started eight games.

“The problem is that the Eagles now have more viable options to round out their receiving corps, and Watkins is one of the few players whom they can still cut or trade to save money.”

Eagles Rumors: The Addition of Olamide Zachheaus Puts Pressure on Quez Watkins Heading Into Training Camp

Eagles WR Quez Watkins can flat out FLY 💨 💨 💨 pic.twitter.com/8l26sk2Q4y — Field Yates (@FieldYates) August 13, 2021

Watkins is entering the final season of a four-year, $3.4 million contract and is slated to have a $2.7 million salary in 2023. Philadelphia would save the majority of this money by releasing Watkins with the exception of a $42,416 dead cap hit, per Spotrac.

The Eagles signed former Falcons wideout Olamide Zaccheaus this offseason who was consistently productive in Atlanta. Zaccheaus is coming off a career year notching 40 receptions for 533 yards and three touchdowns in 17 appearances, including 13 starts. The presence of Zaccheaus puts pressure on Watkins heading into training camp but the good news for the veteran is the team passed on the position in the draft.

Eagles HC Nick Sirianni: ‘I Know Quez Wanted to Make Some of the Plays That He Felt Like He Didn’t’

Quez Watkins with a ridiculous catch 😳 pic.twitter.com/LjaKv2tdgn — PFF Fantasy Football (@PFF_Fantasy) September 28, 2021

Despite Watkins’ inconsistencies during the 2022 season, Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni praised Watkins noting the wideout wanted to elevate his game. Sirianni also admitted that it has been challenging to get Watkins consistent touches with the presence of A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith.

“So, I think what he was probably frustrated with is that he didn’t make the amount of plays that he made last year,” Sirianni told reporters on March 28. “He did have some timely plays for us, but sometimes what happens is when there’s a play with everything on the line, you throw to AJ. You throw it to Dallas [Goedert]. You throw it to DeVonta [Smith]. That’s not an indication that we don’t trust Quez. It’s just an indication that our pass game runs through those three guys.

“And so, I know Quez wanted to make some of the plays that he felt like he didn’t. I think also what he’s saying there is he’s taking ownership and accountability of him getting better, not looking at anybody else and that’s what you want from your team. Everybody to look in the mirror and say, ‘How do I get better? How do I help this team win that last game?'”

Sirianni spoke about Watkins as someone that was firmly in the Eagles’ plans. It is worth noting that Sirianni’s comments are from March and a lot can change throughout the offseason.

“Quez did a lot of things that really affected the game that don’t show up in the stat sheet, right, with how he stretches the field,” Sirianni explained. “A lot of the balls that A.J. caught over the middle, if you look at the tape, you see Quez running through the middle of the field to pull a safety out of there.”