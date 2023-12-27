Eagles Could Have Rookie Poached by Raiders: ‘Diamond in the Rough’

There are pros and cons to the Philadelphia Eagles having such a talented roster. The latest Eagles rumors speculate that the team’s practice squad could get poached.

Bleacher Report’s Alex Ballentine is urging the Las Vegas Raiders to poach rookie corner Mekhi Garner from Philly’s roster. NFL rules allow for teams to sign players off of opponent’s practice squads. The one stipulation is the new team has to sign the player to the active roster.

“At this point, the Raiders should have their eye on anyone whom they might be able to poach from a practice squad and could be useful in 2024,” Ballentine wrote in a December 26, 2023 article titled, “NFL Team Needs: Prioritizing Every Roster’s Biggest Weaknesses After Week 16.” “The Raiders’ cornerback room has been a mess all season, and there’s likely to be more pieces moved around in the offseason.

“Mekhi Garner is on the Eagles’ practice squad, but the rookie has great length at 6’2″ and 212 pounds and has been elevated a few times. The Raiders might just find a diamond in the rough if they can sign him to their active roster.”

Philadelphia Eagles Rumors: Could Philly Lose Mekhi Garner Off the Practice Squad?

It is worth noting that the Raiders have just a 15% chance to make the NFL playoffs, per The New York Times’ projections. Chances are unlikely that Las Vegas makes a move for Garner with just two weeks remaining in the season.

The former LSU standout has played in three games this season for the Eagles. In those three contests, Garner played 63% of special teams snaps and 15% of the defensive plays.

Garner spent his first three collegiate seasons playing for Louisiana before transferring to LSU. The corner notched 8 pass deflections and 42 tackles in 13 appearances for the Tigers in 2022.

Heading into the 2023 NFL draft, NFL.com’s Lance Zierlein gave Garner a sixth to seventh-round grade. At 6’2″ and 212 pounds along with 32″ arms, Garner has the size that is appealing to the Eagles.

“Garner is a big, long corner with a jarring press,” Zierlein detailed in his pre-draft profile. “However, he’s missing the footwork and body control to phase and match NFL routes that force him to change direction.

“He’s a handful when he’s in position to challenge the throw, but teams might need to plug him into a Cover 2 scheme or try him at safety, where he can help support the run and cover tight ends.”

Eagles News: Philly Has an 87% Chance to Beat the Cardinals in Week 17

The Eagles secondary continues to be a work in progress, but Philadelphia is running out of time for adjustments. Philly allowed just 186 passing yards to the Giants on Christmas Day. New York has not exactly been an offensive juggernaut this season.

The Eagles are allowing 250.8 passing yards per contest, the sixth most in the NFL. Given the team’s struggles, the Eagles would be wise to fight to keep Garner heading into the postseason.

Philadelphia’s defense has been so disappointing head coach Nick Siranni appointed Matt Patricia as play-caller over defensive coordinator Sean Desai heading into Week 16. The Eagles are sizable favorites against the Cardinals in Week 17 before taking on the Giants again to close the season.

Heavy Sports’ computer projections powered by Quarter4 have Philadelphia as a 13.5 favorite over Arizona. The projections give the Eagles an 87% chance to win the Week 17 matchup.