Chargers Sign Speedy Ex-Eagles WR, Raiders Add Philly Problem Child

It’s always fun to see where former Philadelphia Eagles players end up. Earlier this week, the San Diego Chargers inked receiver Manasseh Bailey to their practice squad while cornerback Daryl Worley was added to the Las Vegas Raiders. Hopefully, their experiences in midnight green serve them well.

Bailey, an undrafted rookie out of Morgan State, made an impression on the final live scrimmage of training camp this year when he hauled in a 90-yard bomb from Jalen Hurts. The 6-foot-1, 195-pounder had a relatively quiet summer outside of that catch but he appeared to be building a nice rapport with the rookie quarterback. The converted linebacker was a lightning-fast speed threat for the Bears — 4.39 seconds in the 40 — and finished his college career with 73 catches for 1,369 yards and 14 touchdowns. Bailey was an All-MEAC third-team selection as a senior.

Oh wow! Jalen Hurts ends practice with a 90 something yard connection to Manasseh Bailey from like the 4 yard line. Nearly got into the end zone. #Eagles — Mike Kaye (@mike_e_kaye) August 30, 2020

Worley was sent to the Eagles in March 2018 from the Carolina Panthers in exchange for Torrey Smith. One month later, the Philly native was arrested for driving under the influence along with weapons and disorderly conduct charges, per NFL.com. The 6-foot-1, 215-pounder has bounced around between the Raiders, Cowboys and Bills before the Raiders inked him to their practice squad. Worley has five interceptions and 35 pass breakups in 64 career games (53 starts).

Welcome back Daryl Worley 👀 Next: #INDvsLV 1:05pm CBS pic.twitter.com/v1ubM595Mr — Las Vegas Raiders (@Raiders) December 9, 2020

Darius Slay Ponders NFL’s Best Defensive Tackle

Eagles shutdown cornerback Darius Slay spent his Thursday night pondering the best defensive tackle in the NFL. The consensus pick seemed to be Aaron Donald of the Los Angeles Rams who was dominant during a 24-3 win over the New England Patriots. Constantly fighting through double teams, Donald recorded 1.5 sacks to bring his league-leading sack total to 12.5.

Slay started the conversation by proposing that Donald might be the best to ever do it in the history of the position. Then, Damon Harrison of the Seattle Seahawks agreed and threw another name into the mix: Slay’s teammate, Fletcher Cox. The Eagles All-Pro has often been listed among the NFL’s top defensive tackles, something not lost on Slay.

Jordan Matthews Available, Free Agent WR

Be careful what you wish for, Eagles fans. Jordan Matthews’ third stint with the San Francisco 49ers ended on Dec. 8 after the team released him from their practice squad. He had been there just under two weeks and hits free agency.

The Eagles affinity for the 28-year-old receiver has been well-documented — Carson Wentz considers him a best friend — but Matthews doesn’t appear to be on their radar. Especially not with Wentz on the bench. Philly finally seems poised to start their youth movement at the position.

Today the 49ers released Jordan Matthews from their practice squad…you know what that means Eagles fans. Time for the annual booty call 🤣 — Sean McMenamin (@sean102400) December 9, 2020

Earlier this week, Eagles head coach Doug Pederson hinted that he may limit Alshon Jeffery’s touches and give those extra snaps to guys like Travis Fulgham, John Hightower, Quez Watkins.

That would cement Matthews not coming back for his fourth tour of duty with the Eagles. They drafted him in the second round (42nd overall) of the 2014 draft and he largely produced. The 6-foot-3, 212-pounder made 249 catches for 3,006 yards and 21 touchdowns in 62 games for the Eagles.

