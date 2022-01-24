Eagles Twitter Fuels Nick Foles vs. Aaron Rodgers Debate

No one knows what the future holds for Aaron Rodgers after another playoff failure. The future Hall of Famer wasn’t ready to discuss his plans for 2022. Now Green Bay – and the rest of the football world – will endure a second offseason of uncertainty.

One thing is certain, Rodgers has been coming up small on the biggest stage in recent years. He has gone 2-3 in the postseason over the past three years, including back-to-back losses in the NFC Championship Game in 2019 and 2020. Meanwhile, Rodgers and the Packers fell 13-10 in the NFL Divisional Round on Saturday night.

Why does this matter to Eagles fans? Well, it doesn’t. Except for the fact that Nick Foles was getting a lot of love on Twitter following Rodgers’ latest playoff defeat. You see, Foles has more postseason victories than Rodgers over the past five years. He’s gone 4-1 as a starter since 2017 while winning a Super Bowl MVP award.

Some people piled even more hate on Rodgers by calling out the names of all the pedestrian quarterbacks with the same amount of Super Bowl rings, guys like Jeff Hostetler and Mark Rypien and Trent Dilfer and Joe Flacco. And Jimmy Garoppolo – the man who beat him in this year’s playoffs – has four playoff wins since 2019. Rodgers hasn’t hoisted the Lombardi Trophy in more than a decade: Super Bowl XLV in 2011.

QBs to lead teams to a Super Bowl appearance in the last 10 seasons (2012-2021) 5-Tom Brady*

2-Patrick Mahomes*

2-Peyton Manning

2-Russell Wilson

1-Joe Flacco

1-Nick Foles

1-Jimmy Garoppolo*

1-Jared Goff

1-Colin Kaepernick

1-Cam Newton

1-Matt Ryan

0-Aaron Rodgers *possibly +1 pic.twitter.com/15FD5w6h0N — Dan Kelley (@DanKelley66) January 23, 2022

The latest Eagles news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Eagles newsletter here!

Join Heavy on Eagles!

Jonathan Gannon Out of Running in Denver

Eagles defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon is out of the running in Denver. According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, the Broncos narrowed their head-coaching finalists to three names: Dan Quinn, Kevin O’Connell, Nathaniel Hackett. Gannon didn’t make the cut.

Eagles defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon has made extremely strong impression on the Texans with league sources saying Gannon 'knocked it out of the park' in interviews with them, Broncos and Vikings. Very well-prepared, per sources. Regarded as very strong contender — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) January 22, 2022

However, the 39-year-old is expected to get a second interview with the Houston Texans (via Zac Jackson). The Cleveland native has ties to Texans general manager Nick Caserio from their college days together at John Carroll University.

Gannon had also interviewed for the Minnesota Vikings’ head-coaching job. He spent four seasons there as an assistant defensive backs coach under Mike Zimmer who was recently fired. Stay tuned.

Eagles Reveal ‘Poaching’ Rules for Coaching Staff

Nick Sirianni won’t restrict his assistant coaches from going after head-coaching opportunities. He’s not vindictive or narrow-minded. Still, his preference is to bring everyone back for the 2022 campaign.

“Obviously, I would never want to lose Coach Gannon,” Sirianni told reporters on January 14. “But I think he’s more than ready to be a head football coach and he has all the qualities that you need.”

Nick Sirianni is the only rookie head coach to make the playoffs! pic.twitter.com/JHFoBtxAFK — PFF PHI Eagles (@PFF_Eagles) January 10, 2022

Some NFL franchises try to stop staff turnover by limiting how many interviews their assistants can do. Or blocking them from talking to rival teams. Sirianni doesn’t intend to do that, although he joked about coming up with a rule to discourage guys like Gannon from leaving.

“I haven’t even really thought too much about that,” Sirianni said. “But I love our staff, and I love the guys on this staff. So, yeah, I’ll come up with a rule right now. He’s not allowed to [leave].”