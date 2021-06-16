Trade Rumors Swirl After Bears Demote Ex-Eagles Super Bowl MVP

There has been no shortage of trade rumors involving Nick Foles, including one saying he turned down an offer to return to the Philadelphia Eagles. Now the one-time Super Bowl MVP — and forever Philly legend — has been bumped down to third on the depth chart.

The Chicago Bears officially named Andy Dalton as their starting quarterback for 2021 while announcing that rookie Justin Fields would be the backup. That means Foles would enter the season as their third-stringer, that is if he’s not dealt prior to training camp. The 33-year-old quarterback has been linked to the New York Jets in recent days, with the Denver Broncos listed as a dark-horse candidate.

Either way, Foles isn’t coming back to Philadelphia and he’s clearly not a part of the long-term plan in Chicago.

“Nick is a true pro and understands it, is still very competitive,” Bears head coach Matt Nagy told reporters, via NBC Chicago. “That’s why I say like in all these meetings, it’s just really special to see how they’re trying to help Justin [Fields] out and teach him how to play quarterback and how to watch film and study this offense.”

Chicago Bears HC Matt Nagy told @CollinsworthPFF that there is no possible scenario that Justin Fields is the starting quarterback Week 1. Nagy: "Andy Dalton is our starter. Justin is our number 2 and we are going to stick with this plan. You just got to trust the plan." — Daniel Greenberg (@ChiSportUpdates) June 15, 2021

It’s a tough break for one of the nicest guys in football, one that might force him into early retirement. Don’t be surprised if Foles ends up as an assistant coach somewhere one day. Maybe sooner rather than later.

Carson Wentz’s New Life in Indianapolis

Let’s continue the trip down memory lane by checking in with Carson Wentz. Everyone remembers him, right? The one-time franchise quarterback got traded to the Indianapolis Colts in the offseason for a pair of draft picks.

Philly is still on the hook for $33.8 million from the mega-contract that Wentz signed in 2019, but the Colts inherited four years at $98.4 million ($35.4 million in active guarantees). Pro Football Focus ranked it among one of the very worst contracts in the NFL.

Wentz’s $33.8 million in 2021 dead money left behind with the Eagles arguably makes him the worst contract for them too, but we’ll stick with his current team for now. It’s not Wentz’s fault that the Eagles structured his extension the way they did, but nevertheless, the Indianapolis Colts still inherited quite a hefty deal in their own right. No matter which metric you choose, Wentz was one of the league’s worst signal-callers in 2020. His 24 turnover-worthy plays and 50 sacks taken were both the most in the NFL, and he was benched for the final four games of the season. A change of scenery will hopefully get him back on track, but if it doesn’t, the Colts did the Eagles a huge favor here by absorbing the remaining years of this deal.

The Eagles will carry a $33.8 million dead-money cap charge for Carson Wentz in 2021. That will be the largest dead money charge in NFL history. Previous record would have been the $22.2 million the Rams will carry this year for Jared Goff. The 2016 draft sure was interesting. — Dan Graziano (@DanGrazianoESPN) February 18, 2021

Meanwhile, Wentz appears to be adjusting to his new life in Indy quite well. He has been impressed with what he’s seen so far out of his Colts teammates during spring OTAs, especially the young guys.

“There’s something special brewing here,” Wentz told Sports Illustrated. “When you look around and see not just the talent, but the young talent. And then you combine that young talent with what we just talked about, a lot of good dudes, a lot of not just good players, but good people? It’s exciting.”

Eagles Mourn Death of Anna Verna

Former Philadelphia city council president Anna Verna passed away on Tuesday. She was 90 years old. Verna was the first woman to hold the title and worked hand-in-hand with several Philly mayors including well-known Eagles fan Ed Rendell.

She was known for her “classy” and “dignified” style. The Eagles reflected on her passing with a heartfelt social media post as Verna was instrumental in helping to get Lincoln Financial Field built in 2003.