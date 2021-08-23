NFL Rumors: Nick Foles Heading Back to Eagles?

The way the backup quarterbacks are playing this preseason, it might make sense for the Philadelphia Eagles to make a move. A trade for Nick Foles could be the perfect solution to their depth issues at the position.

The team spent $3.5 million on Joe Flacco in the offseason, then brought in seasoned veteran Nick Mullens to push him in training camp. Neither signal-caller has inspired any sort of confidence heading into Week 1. And now Jalen Hurts is dealing with a weird stomach bug to make matters worse.

Bleacher Report’s Brad Gagnon has proposed a trade for Nick Foles, one that would swap former first-rounder Andre Dillard for the one-time Super Bowl MVP. The move certainly makes sense from a depth standpoint, but not so much from a financial one. He’s due $4 million in 2021 and carries a dead cap hit of $14.3 million (via Spotrac).

However, Chicago might want to add a young left tackle to their offensive line mix. The Bears recently signed 39-year-old future Hall of Famer Jason Peters after second-rounder Teven Jenkins suffered a back injury. They have horrendous depth at the tackle spot and no use for Foles who has been relegated to third string. Gagnon writes:

As far as Foles goes, the Bears would certainly love to get their highly-paid third-string quarterback off the roster and Philly might be the only team that could bite. Foles’ best two seasons came when he made the Pro Bowl with the Eagles in 2013 and then when he won Super Bowl MVP with the organization in 2017.

Nick Sirianni, Nick Foles.

It’s an interesting idea, although one not likely to happen. Remember, the Eagles tried to get Foles early in the offseason and the fan-favorite quarterback turned them down (via Inside the Birds’ Adam Caplan). Nostalgia doesn’t always pay the bills.

Jets Looking to Add Impact Pass Rusher

The New York Jets lost pass rusher Carl Lawson to a season-ending torn Achilles, per ESPN’s Adam Schefter, and now the franchise has their eyes set on adding an attacking defensive end. Everson Griffen is far and away the best free agent out there – although the Minnesota Vikings are expected to sign him – and a trade could be brewing up the New Jersey Turnpike.

After losing Carl Lawson to a season-ending torn Achilles, the Jets now are looking for ways to acquire a pass rusher to help fill the void, per sources. A trade before the season is being explored. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) August 22, 2021

Jets general manager Joe Douglas was the right-hand man under Howie Roseman in Philadelphia. The two men have been known to keep in close contact, especially this week as the Eagles and Jets embark on joint practice starting on Tuesday.

The Eagles could dangle Derek Barnett or Josh Sweat, two guys drafted when Douglas was Eagles’ vice-president of player personnel. Sweat seems like a long shot in that scenario with the way he’s played this summer. Barnett? Well, the former first-rounder is hurt again.

Jalen Hurts, Andre Dillard and Craig James all here for stretching. Genard Avery, Derek Barnett, K’Von Wallace and Davion Taylor still on sideline. #Eagles — Mike Kaye (@mike_e_kaye) August 22, 2021

Two other names to monitor in trades to New York: Joe Ostman and Genard Avery. They don’t carry the same star power as Barnett or Sweat, but both guys have flashed plenty of potential when healthy.

Eagles Officially Sign Cary Angeline

The Eagles brought in former North Carolina State tight end Cary Angeline for a workout on Saturday. They officially added him to the roster on Sunday.

Angeline was originally signed as an undrafted rookie free agent by the Arizona Cardinals, but didn’t make it past the first round of cuts. He has compared his game to Zach Ertz.