Super Bowl MVP Mentioned in Bears-Eagles Trade for Carson Wentz

Carson Wentz and Nick Foles

Getty Carson Wentz and Nick Foles remain good friends and emnbraced Thursday at midfield.

The soft whispers are turning into strong winds regarding Carson Wentz. The one-time franchise quarterback for the Philadelphia Eagles is likely to be traded in the “coming days,” per ESPN.

Things have escalated very quickly in the last 24 hours as several well-sourced reports have indicated a trade is imminent. The Eagles will likely wait until after the Super Bowl so as not to disrupt the NFL’s marquee event. The top two candidates to land Wentz’s services remain the Chicago Bears and Indianapolis Colts.

The compensation for the 2016 second overall pick has been the biggest talking point. The Eagles want at least two first-round draft picks, something that might limit the amount of suitors in a possible trade scenario.

The Eagles are said to be looking for, in the words of one well-placed source, “a Matthew Stafford package” in return for Wentz. The Lions traded Stafford to the Rams last weekend for a third-round pick this year, two future first-round picks and quarterback Jared Goff, the player selected directly in front of Wentz as the top two picks in the 2016 NFL draft.

According to ESPN’s Chris Mortensen and Adam Schefter, the Eagles are intent on making a trade and plan on proceeding with Jalen Hurts as the starting quarterback. It’s come to a breaking point in Philly despite recent comments from new head coach Nick Sirianni.

“We have two quarterbacks in Carson Wentz and Jalen Hurts that are top-notch,” Sirianni told reporters on Jan. 29. “They’re top-notch quarterbacks. A lot of teams don’t have any. Just really excited to work with both of them.”

Would Bears Throw Nick Foles Into the Deal?

There is speculation growing that the Chicago Bears might go “all-in” on an offer for Wentz. They might out-bid themselves and Indianapolis in a desperate heave to solve their decades-long quarterback problem. Fine.

But, according to Windy City Gridiron, the Bears might throw former Super Bowl MVP Nick Foles into the mix. Wentz had to sit and watch Foles lead the Eagles to a championship in 2017 and the head-strong quarterback would be unwilling to revisit that weird dynamic. There’s no hard feelings between the two men, just an overriding sense of awkwardness.

While Doug Pederson is no longer in Philly — and remains unemployed — it’s interesting to look back at his comments from late September about coaching Foles and Wentz.

“Well, I think you’re talking about two different guys, obviously, two different personalities,” Pederson said on Sept. 24. “Two guys that approach the game a little bit differently. You tailor it to their strengths and that was one of the things that I had to do with Nick when he took over a few years ago, is find out what he liked.”

Is Foles headed back to Philly for a reunion? There’s a possibility the Bears include him as part of their offer for Wentz, giving the Eagles a proven and reliable backup behind Hurts. It could be poetic justice, or a beautiful nightmare.

