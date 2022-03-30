Ex-Eagles QB Leads List of Best Remaining Free Agents

The Cleveland Browns might need to keep Nick Mullens’ locker stall safe, just in case the NFL decides to suspend Deshaun Watson. The free-agent quarterback remains one of the best backup options on the market.

A lot of teams could do worse than a guy who ranks second to Patrick Mahomes in a random statistical category. Mullens, of course, spent 2021 training camp with the Philadelphia Eagles where he couldn’t get out of his own way. The 27-year-old went 16-of-29 for 129 yards with 4 interceptions for a 27.0 QBR in three preseason games before getting cut. Cleveland picked Mullens up to serve as third-stringer behind Baker Mayfield and Case Keenum. The Browns let him walk in free agency.

When the Eagles got Mullens ahead of camp, it was widely lauded as a great depth signing. He was coming off successful elbow surgery and the thought was he could possibly push Joe Flacco for the backup spot. That didn’t happen. Philadelphia eventually cut Mullens and traded for Gardner Minshew, not before supplying Mullens with some nice memories.

“You hear about Eagles fans, Eagles tradition, Eagles history, I’ve always thought the helmet was one of the coolest in football,” Mullens said at camp, via Eagles Insider Dave Spadaro. “So being able to wear the helmet and work with these coaches in this environment, which is filled with energy, it’s been great so far. I’ve enjoyed every bit of it. I’m working hard and feeling good.”

Jeffrey Lurie Side-Steps Watson Question

The Eagles may have flirted with trading for Watson before he landed in Cleveland. They hired an investigator to explore his legal troubles, according to reports, and checked in on the asking price.

Lurie would have addressed whether the Eagles would have traded for Deshaun Watson had he wanted to come to Philadelphia. He said they do due diligence on every player, and the red light/green light becomes apparent during that process. But wouldn't address Watson specifically. — Zach Berman (@ZBerm) March 29, 2022

There was even a rumor that team owner Jeffrey Lurie gave his approval to green-light a deal. On Tuesday, Lurie side-stepped questions about Watson and offered only that the franchise does its “due diligence” on all players.

“It becomes clear through the due diligence what you should do,” Lurie said, via Philly Voice. “Every organization I guess is different, but the due diligence tells you exactly if that player is a smart acquisition for you, in every way possible. That’s what you do.”

Howie Roseman, Nick Sirianni Attached at the Hip

Many fans were miffed when the Eagles handed Howie Roseman a three-year contract extension. Yes, he was the architect behind the 2017 Super Bowl championship but he had to tear down the mistake-riddled roster he built to do that. And the four years since that title have seen mostly heartbreak despite three playoff appearances. Either way, Philadelphia is sticking with their embattled general manager.

“I love the fact that I’m going to be working side by side with him [Roseman] for the next three years and hopefully more,” head coach Nick Sirianni said. “The parity is so tight that anything that bumps your course off can affect you and so communication is one of those things, and it’s been awesome working with Howie to help build a team that can get back to the playoffs and do damage in the playoffs.”