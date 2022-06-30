Eagles Respond After Giants Fan Says Nick Sirianni Took ‘Threatening Steps’

A New Jersey man got a ridiculous 15 minutes of fame after telling a tall tale. Peter Perrotta from Maple Shade called into WFAN in New York to allege that Nick Sirianni threatened to fight him for wearing a New York Giants hat.

The story went viral on Friday and the Philadelphia Eagles were forced to comment on its validity, via reporters. The head coach was “just busting his chops,” according to Rob Maaddi of The Associated Press. Yes, Sirianni did tell Perrotta he had a problem with the cap on his head but that’s where the interaction ended. Sirianni was joking with a fan of a rival team on a tennis court in Haddonfield, New Jersey. And he has every right to do that.

But that didn’t stop Perrotta – a self-proclaimed “award-winning journalist” – to keep the lie going during an appearance on SportsRadio 94WIP in Philly. He jumped on with Jon Marks and Ike Reese to double down on the encounter, adding that Sirianni took “two threatening steps” at him.

“It’s a beautiful, serene day in a Haddonfield park. I’m about to serve when he goes ‘Hey, hey’ and then he took two threatening steps towards me,” Perrotta said. “He goes, ‘Hey, I have a problem with what you’re wearing.’ I said to him, ‘Look bro, I’m from the Bronx.’ I said if you wanna come over here, you can and then he’s like, ‘Okay and your head coach sucks’ and he said that three times and then I said to him, ‘Listen, this isn’t sixth grade bro. And I said that to him twice and then he stopped.”

I’m told the Giants fan’s story about Nick Sirianni getting on him for wearing a Giants hat near him on a tennis court is grossly exaggerated. I’m told Nick was just busting chops about the guy’s Giants gear in a friendly and joking way. #PhillyGuy pic.twitter.com/TjwB9HW5B3 — John Clark (@JClarkNBCS) June 30, 2022

Interesting. Marks and Reese were laughing out loud trying to absorb Perrotta’s wild fantasy. Then, they finally got the truth when they asked him if he truly felt threatened.

“No, I never felt threatened,” Perrotta said. “You’re wrong, though. I never said I felt threatened by him [in the first place]. You put those words into the story.”

When asked again if he felt threatened, Perrotta said: “A little bit.”

Sirianni Appreciates NFC East Rivalries

Sirianni was pretty vocal last year about how he feels about intense divisional rivalries. He busted out a “Beat Dallas” shirt prior to the Eagles-Cowboys game in September, then revealed what was on his “rivalry board” before the Eagles-Giants game in November. Everything was in good fun, out of mutual respect.

“It’s a big rivalry that we are all blessed to be a part of,” Sirianni said of the Eagles-Giants rivalry on November 27. “I am just honored that I can be a part of this rivalry. And it’s a rare thing in the NFL – I don’t want to say a rare thing, but it’s pretty cool to have the rivalries that we have in this division, so I am just honored to be a part of it.”

Coach Sirianni discusses the Eagles-Giants rivalry pic.twitter.com/6RJTpI1IPY — Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) November 26, 2021

