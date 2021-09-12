Nick Sirianni Explains Secret Eagles Handshake with Jalen Hurts

Nick Sirianni is 1-0 as a head coach in the National Football League. The Philadelphia Eagles rolled to a 32-6 victory over the Atlanta Falcons in Week 1 after exploding for 17 unanswered points in the second half. More importantly, the team had fun doing it.

Sirianni put that on full display on the sideline right before halftime as Jalen Hurts was coming off the field. The first-year coach showed off a finger-slapping secret handshake, one that Sirianni stole from his son – with his permission, of course.

Here is how Sirianni explained the handshake’s iteration after the game:

That is my son and I’s handshake to be honest with you. And as Jalen and I got closer, I told him that, ‘Hey this is my son and I’s handshake’ and we started doing it, we had fun with it, we did it last night before the meetings, and it was fun to do it in the game. When you’re in there celebrating with somebody and you’re going through having those emotions, those emotions mean even more when you’re close with that person. So that was fun, that was special. My son doesn’t mind, he’s a young boy so he doesn’t mind that we share that handshake. So it’s my son’s, myself’s and Jalen’s handshake now.

And Hurts was incredible in his debut as the franchise quarterback. He accounted for 326 total yards on Sunday: 27-of-35 for 264 yards through the air and another 62 yards on the ground. Hurts threw for three touchdowns and no interceptions for a 126.4 rating.

Party in Locker Room After Week 1 Win

Miles Sanders described the scene in the locker room as a party following Sunday’s 32-6 win. Guys were slapping each other and shouting as if they just won the Super Bowl. Why? Because they truly believe in what Sirianni is building. He’s changed the Eagles’ culture overnight and the players wanted to get him that first win. Now the monkey (and that cringeworthy opening press conference) is off his back.

“You want to fight for him because he’s been the same guy since he got here,” defensive end Brandon Graham said. “He even joked the other day about his first time doing the media and how everybody ripped him and how mad he was. But, at the same time, he was like, ‘You gotta shake it off and come back and do it again.’ There’s no fakeness with this team. The energy is real. The sky’s the limit if we just keep at it.”

Jordan Mailata Starring in Real Life Movie

Jordan Mailata inked a four-year deal worth up to $80 million on Saturday. He still doesn’t think it’s real. The Eagles starting left tackle told reporters he’s literally waiting for the lights to come on and the credits to roll.

“I think it is a movie,” Mailata said. “I’m just waiting for somebody to say cut and then all the lights come down and I’m like, ‘Wow.’ But until then I’m just going to do my process. You guys know my mentality, to get one-percent better every day, and just keep learning from my mistakes. Obviously today wasn’t a clean game but going to watch the tape and learn from it.”

The 6-foot-8, 365-pounder threw the block of the game on Sunday when be demolished Falcons safety Richie Grant on a screen pass. The vicious hit sprung Jalen Reagor loose for a 23-yard touchdown scamper in the fourth quarter. That play put the nail in the coffin.

“I was just doing my job,” Mailata said. “Just burying somebody if you get the opportunity.”