Nick Sirianni Inches Closer to Opening Eagles QB Competition

Nick Sirianni continues to be guarded with his words about the quarterback position in Philadelphia. It seems likely that a competition between Carson Wentz and Jalen Hurts will ensure at Eagles training camp. That would be the easiest way to determine the best man for the job.

Wentz and Hurts — hard feelings aside, of course — could go throw-for-throw and rep-for-rep in a take-no-prisoners position battle. Sirianni was asked point-blank by SportsRadio 94WIP’s Angelo Cataldi about a potential Wentz vs. Hurts competition on Monday morning and didn’t dismiss the idea.

Will the two quarterbacks compete for the starting gig?

“Yeah,” Sirianni said. “Everybody in this situation competition, players, coaches, every position.”

Asked by Angelo Cataldi whether Carson Wentz will compete with Jalen Hurts for the starting job, Nick Sirianni says he envisions competition at every position. Which doesn’t seem to mean much. Fletcher Cox will be “competing” against his backup, sure. Every coach says this. — Les Bowen (@LesBowen) February 1, 2021

Not exactly the definitive answer everyone wanted but it’s a start. Sirianni went on to say that “everybody is going to compete” at camp, including the coaching staff. The new head coach specifically referenced himself competing with offensive coordinator Shane Steichen for the right to call the offensive plays. Competition is a core value, according to Sirianni.

“Everybody is going to compete,” Sirianni told the radio station. “I am going to compete with Shane on things. We’re going to compete in the building with coaches. Competition is the core value that we’re going to use for every single position that we have here with the Philadelphia Eagles.”

Wentz ‘Not Pleased’ About Being in Philadelphia

Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer buried a small nugget about Wentz’s current frame of mind at the end of his MMQB column when he described the Eagles quarterback as not “exactly pleased to be there.” He didn’t cite any organizational sources, but it’s a telling quote from a plugged-in reporter.

Here is what Breer included in his assessment of Sirianni’s introductory (and sometimes awkward) press conference:

He [Sirianni] seemed nervous, and that was probably a result of the rough start. We’ll see if it actually relates to who he becomes as a head coach. But based on his reputation as a high-energy, detailed and diligent coach, my guess is it won’t carry over to the day-to-day of his job, which is a tough one to be sure, starting with the decision he and the front office have coming on how to handle Wentz (who, as of right now, isn’t exactly pleased to be there).

It’s not a shocking thing to hear. Wentz has remained quiet (minus a few safe social media posts) on the subject despite multiple reports that he is unhappy in Philly and harbors hard feelings toward the organization for benching him. His former teammate, Malcolm Jenkins, recently suggested that the Eagles gave Wentz “too much leeway” in protecting his ego. Whatever the case, something seems amiss and only time will tell if the relationship is salvageable.

“Carson, to us, to me, and to I think virtually everybody in our organization, is a quarterback that his first four years was in many ways elite and comparable to some of the great quarterbacks’ first four years in the league,” Eagles owner Jeffrey Lurie said on Jan. 11. “Fifth year, obviously not satisfactory, for whatever reasons. There are probably multiple reasons for that.”

