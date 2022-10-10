Nick Sirianni Sounds Off on Eagles Fans, Kyler Murray’s ‘Struggles’

Nick Sirianni has wasted no time embracing the City of Brotherly Love. He showed up to his post-game press conference wearing a Mike Schmidt shirt in honor of the Philadelphia Phillies, then thanked the thousands of Philadelphia Eagles fans who invaded Arizona on a random Sunday in October.

It legitimately sounded like a home game for the Birds inside State Farm Stadium (coincidentally, the site of this year’s Super Bowl). Eagles Insider Dave Spadaro estimated that 30,000 Eagles fans were in attendance. If that number seems too high, re-watch the game and turn the volume up. Eagles fans were deafeningly loud, forcing Kyler Murray into a silent count on multiple occasions.

“We’re in Arizona, I mean goodness gracious,” Sirianni told reporters. “We got a five-hour flight back. We’re in Arizona and they came out all this way. Man, these fans are awesome. This is such a great sports town, and we appreciate the heck out of them.”

Sirianni went out of his way to praise the city’s culture and fan base. He revealed that former Villanova coach Jay Wright had texted him after the game to congratulate him. He liked the way the Eagles “dug and clawed.” Then, Sirianni talked about watching the Phillies playoff games on his couch with his two sons. He also expressed excitement for “Doc Rivers’ team,” aka the Philadelphia 76ers. And the Philadelphia Flyers.

It’s a great time to be a Philly sports fan. Just ask Kyler Murray, a quarterback who couldn’t hear himself think in his own stadium.

“What a great time to be a Philly sports fan, right? These fans … I tried to go up to as many as I possibly could,” Sirianni said. “Kyler Murray is a great player, but I could see him at times struggle to make calls.”

Miles Sanders Sends Message About 5-0 Record

The Eagles are 5-0 for the first time since 2004 (that team went to the Super Bowl) and for the third time in franchise history. Needless to say, everyone is pretty damn excited. Starting running back Miles Sanders – 15 carries for 58 yards against Arizona – ran off the field on Sunday waving his hand and counting to five.

Miles Sanders @BoobieMilesXXIV

counting to 5 Eagles 5-0 for just 3rd time in team history pic.twitter.com/nWPnVPOkzr — John Clark (@JClarkNBCS) October 9, 2022

Sanders was dancing and posing for all those Eagles fans packed into the stands. After the game, he made a special announcement (via Dave Zangaro) to his teammates looking to exit the stadium: “Hey, if you’re 5-0, come to the bus.”

Everyone made it on the bus, including rookie replacement kicker Cam Dicker. Sirianni showed the team Dicker’s college highlights in a team meeting earlier this week. He wanted the team to embrace him. Which they did – before and after he kicked the game-winning field goal.

“This team is continuing to come together because they love each other,” Sirianni said. “Like what’s happening with Cam [Dicker]. You asked me about Cam. They put their arms around him and welcomed him and he made a big play when we needed it.”

Jalen Hurts’ 19th Rushing TD Tops Cam Newton

Jalen Hurts blew by Cam Newton in the record books after his second touchdown run on Sunday. The dual-threat quarterback now has 19 rushing scores in his first 25 career starts which topped Newton’s previous mark of 18. Hurts also tied Tom Sullivan for the most rushing touchdowns by an Eagle in the first five games of a season since 1950. Sullivan had six scores in 1974.

Eagles’ QB Jalen Hurts has 19 rushing touchdowns in his first 24 career starts and now has surpassed Cam Newton and his 18 rushing touchdowns for the most rushing touchdowns all-time by a quarterback in his first 25 NFL starts. pic.twitter.com/skQfunl6SQ — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 10, 2022

After the game, Hurts took a minute to thank his offensive line. The Eagles started Jack Driscoll at left tackle with Jordan Mailata out. They were subbing guys in and out throughout the game as injuries to Jason Kelce and Landon Dickerson forced veteran left guard Sua Opeta and rookie center Cam Jurgens into action. Credit Jeff Stoutland.

“They work their tails off,” Hurts said of the offensive line. “They are coached by the greatest to ever do it, Coach Stout – and regardless of the pieces that go in and out, it’s interchangeable. And those guys played their tails off with the circumstances they were put in … Jack [Driscoll], [Sua] Opeta, Cam [Jurgens] having to be ready when his number was called, everybody.”