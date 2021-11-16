Ex-Eagles Super Bowl Champion Arrested on Felony Charges

Former Philadelphia Eagles linebacker Nigel Bradham has been arrested in Florida on felony charges. The 32-year-old free agent last played for the Denver Broncos in 2020 where he saw 17 special-teams snaps in one game.

Bradham faces serious allegations stemming from a traffic stop on Saturday, November 13 in Leon County. FHP Master Cpl. Patricia Jefferson-Shaw pulled the NFL player over and became suspicious when his 2021 Chevy Corvette came back “not assigned,” according to Christopher Cann of the Tallahassee Democrat. The arresting officer also noticed the “strong odor of marijuana” and proceeded to search Bradham’s vehicle. That is when things got really interesting, per Cann:

During a search of the sports car, two handguns, 3.4 pounds of marijuana and 10 small bags, which the trooper believed to be for distribution, were found, according to Jefferson-Shaw. One gun came back stolen out of Missouri, she added. He faces the following charges: three counts of possession of more than 20 grams of marijuana, two counts of gun possession during a felony and one count of marijuana possession with intent to sell.

Bradham was taken into custody and then released on $1,000 bail. TMZ Sports reported that Bradham told police he had a medical marijuana card but his name didn’t show up in the state’s registry. The gossip website noted he had a Smith & Wesson pistol in a satchel and Glock 23 in the glovebox.

Bradham Had Checkered History

This isn’t the first time Bradham has been in trouble with the law. He was charged with aggravated battery in July 2016 for allegedly assaulting a cabana boy in Miami. The 241-pounder was upset over how long it took to get a beach umbrella, per NBC Miami, then got tagged with a felony charge as a result of the incident.

Bradham made headlines that same year when he was caught at Miami International Airport carrying a loaded gun. He was arrested for a second-degree misdemeanor (via NBC Sports Philadelphia) for what he called an “unintended mistake.”

If the fight is against a cabana boy, Nigel Bradham is my first pick. pic.twitter.com/2LRcSUuHl5 — Drunk Sixers Fan (@DrunkSixersFan) November 9, 2020

Bitter Eagles Divorce, Saints Release

Bradham was a starting linebacker for the Eagles during their 2017 Super Bowl championship run. He made 88 tackles (five for loss) in 15 games and even recorded a sack. In all, Bradham spent four seasons in Philly where he thrived under former defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz.

The game-sealing play from #Eagles CB Craig James and LB Nigel Bradham was reminiscent of a legendary Super Bowl moment and a great job by James of slipping the pick and making a play as Bradham gets a redemption moment after a near-pick six early on #FlyEaglesFly pic.twitter.com/cSFzN3ctlo — Fran Duffy (@EaglesXOs) September 30, 2019

However, they declined his club option in 2020 in a cap-saving move and let him walk in free agency. He signed a one-year deal with the New Orleans Saints where he appeared to take subtle shots at the Eagles’ organization before backtracking on those comments.

“We built that atmosphere of winning with Coach Pederson and I was the first free agency class he had,” Bradham told NBC10’s John Clark. “I love Philadelphia always and forever.”

He lasted less than three weeks in the Big Easy before surprisingly getting cut. Remember, this is the same guy that Schwartz once warned about doing “dumba** things” following his Miami incidents. Bradham also caused a stir in 2019 when he went AWOL and missed the team bus to New York for the Eagles’ final preseason game.