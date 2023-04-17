Eagles Hand Jalen Hurts Bank-Breaking Contract, Secret Clause Revealed

The long wait is over: Jalen Hurts signed a multi-year contract extension with the Philadelphia Eagles on April 17. The bank-breaking deal will pay the 24-year-old franchise quarterback $255 million over 5 years, with $179.304 million guaranteed.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter was the first to report the record-setting contract which makes Hurts the highest-paid player in NFL history on a per-year basis at $54 million annually. DeShaun Watson of the Cleveland Browns remains the top-earning player overall due to more guaranteed money. Either way, the deal was seen as a win-win for both sides. The Eagles locked up the face of their franchise; Hurts received some long-term stability. Nicole Lynn of Klutch Sports spear-headed negotiations as the first black woman to represent an NFL draft pick.

Highest-paid QBs in the NFL in new money average per year: 1. Jalen Hurts: $51M

2. Aaron Rodgers: $49M

3. Kyler Murray: $46.1M

4. Deshaun Watson: $46M

5. Patrick Mahomes: $45M

6. Josh Allen: $43M

T-7. Daniel Jones: $40M

T-7. Matthew Stafford: $40M

T-7. Dak Prescott: $40M — Field Yates (@FieldYates) April 17, 2023

Perhaps the most interesting part was the inclusion of a no-trade clause. It marked the first time in Eagles’ franchise history that a player received such an assurance. He’ll be wearing midnight green through the 2028 season barring some unforeseen hiccup. Hurts is coming off a banner year where he finished No. 2 in MVP voting behind Patrick Mahomes. He threw for 3,701 yards and 22 touchdowns while rushing for another 760 yards and 13 scores. The Eagles were three points away from forcing overtime in Super Bowl LVII.

“The thing with Jalen I am so optimistic about is he has this incredible — and I’m not telling you anything you don’t know here — but seeing him virtually every day he has an incredible passion for being phenomenal,” team owner Jeffrey Lurie told reporters on March 28. “And you see that in the great ones. We all know in other sports, and with certain quarterbacks in this league, you can define them by obsession with detail and work ethic.

“We always knew Jalen was talented, had a very live arm that we felt was discounted in college because he was such a great runner, and his character was always considered great. But maybe the advantage we had was we really respected his ability to throw the football, and that would improve based on tremendous work ethic. I think the future is so great for him.”

Plays like these are why @JalenHurts just got paid. 💰 pic.twitter.com/gzONDWvqfT — NFL (@NFL) April 17, 2023

Eagles Teammates React to Bank-Breaking Contract

Hurts’ teammates have been lobbying for a bank-breaking contract for the quarterback throughout the offseason. Upon hearing the news that he had secured his bag, several guys showered him with love on social media. No one deserved the reward more than the so-called thermostat who sets the temperature in the room, on and off the field.

Love it… fam deserves it!! https://t.co/B7s9N6fe2M — Darius Slay (@bigplay24slay) April 17, 2023

Slay wasn’t the only one celebrating Hurts’ big day. A.J. Brown is looking forward to a birthday party with his best friend, while Lane Johnson borrowed a familiar catchphrase from former Eagles star Terrell Owens. And Jordan Mailata let his emotions run wild on Twitter.

Essence Magazine Featured Eagles Franchise QB

Hurts is the focus of a cover story appearing in the May/June issue of Essence magazine. The dual-threat quarterback touches on a variety of topics in a far-reaching interview, one that shines a spotlight on his all-female management team including agent Nicole Lynn. She compares Hurts to a mix of Kobe Bryant (work ethic) and Beyonce (natural elusiveness).

The article is loaded with plenty of motivational messages wrapped up in coach-speak. Hurts wants to win a Super Bowl more than anything.

“The only thing I’m really chasing is growth. I’m hungrier than I’ve ever been,” Hurts told Essence. “Every year I always leave the season very hungry. Win, lose, or draw — whether you finish at the top, whether you’ve broken records, or blazing trails, or whatever it is, I’m always hungry for more and I’m really starving to take the next step.”