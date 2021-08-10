Eagles Drop Ex-Raiders Safety, Sign Special Teams Specialist

The Philadelphia Eagles did some roster shuffling at the safety position on Monday. The team waived Obi Melifonwu with an injury designation and signed special-teams ace Blake Countess to the 90-man roster. Yes, it was a slow news day following Quez Watkins Appreciation Night.

Countess, a sixth-round pick in 2016, returns to the franchise that drafted him 196th overall. He has seen action in 45 NFL games over five seasons, including stints with the Eagles, Los Angeles Rams, New York Jets. The Michigan and Auburn product has racked up 57 total tackles with one sack and two interceptions. This marks his third stint in Philly after signing a futures contract last January.

The 5-foot-10, 191-pounder has carved out a reputation as a key special-teams player — 815 of his 1,184 career snaps have come there — and reached the Super Bowl with the Rams in 2019. He was named NFC Special Teams Player of the Week in 2018 after falling on a loose ball off a blocked punt for a touchdown. Countess also returned a blocked punt for a score versus the Eagles in 2017. He played cornerback in college before switching to safety in the pros.

2011 #AllAmerican Bowl 🇺🇸 alum Blake Countess (@TheeCount2 ) has been named the NFC Special Teams Player of the week. He averaged 25.5 yards per kickoff return and recovered this blocked punt for a touchdown. pic.twitter.com/4PQsRYleHP — All-American Bowl (@AABonNBC) September 26, 2018

Meanwhile, injuries have been the story of Melifonwu’s short career. The former second-rounder (56th overall in 2017) has now been waived by four different teams, including the Eagles, Las Vegas Raiders, New England Patriots, San Francisco 49ers. He has registered 10 total tackles in seven games.

Nickell Robey-Coleman Joins Detroit Lions

Former Eagles nickel cornerback Nickell Robey-Coleman signed with the Detroit Lions on Monday. They needed secondary depth after losing Quinton Dunbar for personal reasons and Corn Elder to a leg injury. He has experience with Lions defensive back coach Aubrey Pleasant from their time together with the Los Angeles Rams, according to ESPN.

Nickell Robey-Coleman couldn’t remember Quez Watkins’ name when talking about WRs that stood out. “It's the rookie, No. 80, I think his name is Hightower? 80, I think it’s Hightower … I don't know.” He meant Watkins who beat him on a route over the middle at practice. #Eagles — Michael Greger (@mike_greger) August 25, 2020

Robey-Coleman inked a one-year deal worth a reported $1.3 million in 2020 to join Philly. He was supposed to shine in the slot as Avonte Maddox took over on the outside, but both players struggled to earn the coaching staff’s trust. The 29-year-old played in 15 games (seven starts) for the Eagles and recorded 44 tackles, with zero interceptions and one pass breakup. The team let him and Cre’Von LeBlanc — their other nickel corner from 2020 — walk in free agency.

Nick Sirianni Talks Current Secondary

The Eagles’ secondary got a major face-lift a few weeks ago when Steven Nelson joined the room. He’s expected to serve as the team’s starting outside corner opposite Darius Slay. Maddox is in line to grab the nickel spot barring a hard charge from rookie Zech McPhearson who has impressed so far at camp.

What Ourlads' said about #ZechMcPhearson : positions well with cushion. Easily flips his hips in transition, mirror ability staying on the hip of the receiver. Speed to stay with vertical routes. In zone, has the ability to balance multiple routes and read the delivery key. 👊🔥 https://t.co/yrawiQ4HKU — Dan Shonka (@Ourlads_Shonka) August 5, 2021

Head coach Nick Sirianni and defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon will also have to evaluate newcomer Josiah Scott (acquired via trade in May) and veteran Craig James to see where they fit into the mix. Second-year cornerback Michael Jacquet has been turning heads at camp while LaVert Hill and Kevon Seymour fight their tails off for roster spots.

“They’re contesting the ball on the secondary, right?” Sirianni said. “I see the corners in the pocket of the receivers challenging us to catch passes on the offensive side of the ball and challenging the quarterbacks to put accurate balls on them. Then I just see leadership on that safety group getting guys lined up. I’m very pleased with those guys.”