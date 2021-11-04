Eagles Top List of ‘Cap-Eligible’ Teams for Odell Beckham

The Odell Beckham situation is reaching a breaking point in Cleveland. The disgruntled receiver is pressuring the Browns to release him after an Instagram post from his father went viral.

Beckham’s rift with Baker Mayfield has apparently pushed any reconciliation beyond the point of repair. The three-time Pro Bowler cannot be traded – the deadline passed on November 2 – so the Browns would have to cut him. All 31 teams {excluding Cleveland) would have the opportunity to claim him on waivers as long as they picked up the balance on his contract which is around $8 million.

According to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler, the Eagles are one of nine franchises in a position to grab Beckham. They have $20.9 million in cap space, second-most behind only the Jacksonville Jaguars at $27.8 million. The biggest obstacle would be another team claiming Beckham just to block him. For example, Pro Football Talk mentioned the New York Giants doing it out of spite.

With around $8M left on Beckham's salary, nine NFL teams have at least that much cap space per NFLPA data. Jaguars $27.8M

Eagles $20.9M

Broncos $13.4M

Seahawks $12.6M

Panthers $11.1M

Chargers $10.3M

Steelers $10.2M

Wash. $9.3M

Bengals $8.5M — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) November 3, 2021

Back to the Eagles. Would it make sense to take on a diva wide receiver who has played in just 13 games over the past two seasons? His surgically-repaired knee still doesn’t look 100% healthy. Plus, Beckham hasn’t had a 1,000-yard season since 2019. He has 17 catches for 232 yards this season.

“It’s tough to stay in it when it has been year after year after year,” Beckham told reporters on September 23, via Scott Petrak. “Especially when you started out so fast and had all the goals of Jerry Rice and all these things and you’re slowly just crushed by injury. It’s just hard to mentally and spiritually stay strong throughout all of it.”

Jalen Reagor Could Miss Extended Time

The cons for signing Beckham are numerous, although there is one pro that stands out. Jalen Reagor was carted off the field last week with an ankle injury. There is no timetable for a return as team doctors continue to evaluate the second-year receiver.

The eye test – no one’s leg should twist that way – would indicate a trip to injured reserve is on the horizon. If that’s the case, Beckham would fill an immediate need in Philly.

Jalen Reagor carted to Eagles locker room WR Jalen Reagor (ankle) is questionable to return. pic.twitter.com/dTrCmINWhJ — Jeff Skversky (@JeffSkversky) October 31, 2021

Despite Beckham’s own injury concerns, his 232 yards would rank third among all Eagles receivers behind DeVonta Smith and Quez Watkins. Factor into the equation Smith’s recent struggles with drops and the idea isn’t as crazy as it first sounded. The Eagles could secure a one-time elite playmaker for a bargain basement price.

Darius Slay Supports Beckham

Darius Slay has never been one to hide his opinions, so it was no surprise to see him publicly show support for Beckham. The Pro Bowl cornerback took to Twitter to agree with Beckham’s dad about the receiver being wide open on several plays. Baker Mayfield seemed to ignore those reads, or maybe he just didn’t see Beckham.

Just watch that Odell video.. ummm yep🤔 — Darius Slay (@bigplay24slay) November 4, 2021

Either way, there is no denying something seems out of whack in Cleveland. Another Pro Bowl cornerback, Chris Harris, agreed with Slay.