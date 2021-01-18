Eagles Lose Rookie Tackle to Chiefs, Jason Peters Reveals Future Plans

Jason Peters wants to return for his 18th NFL season and make one more run at a Super Bowl. But the future Hall of Fame left tackle acknowledged it “probably” wouldn’t be in a midnight green jersey. Peters played half the 2020 campaign with a broken toe before the team placed him on injured reserve.

Peters won a Super Bowl ring as a member of the Philadelphia Eagles in 2017 but he didn’t play in the championship game due to injury. The nine-time Pro Bowler started eight games for the Eagles this year in what was arguably the worst year of his legendary career. Peters wasn’t on the roster to start the season, then got signed as a free agent to play right guard until an injury to Andre Dillard forced him to left tackle. The 38-year-old was eventually replaced by breakout star Jordan Mailata.

“Fans deserve more than what we gave them this year. Hopefully, we’ll be able to bounce back with this new coach and new staff,” Peters told 6abc’s Jeff Skversky on Sunday. “I’m gonna play one more year, try to get me another ring. Probably won’t be in Philly, unfortunate but try to choose a team and get another ring.”

The writing had been on the wall for Peters going back to training camp when Dillard was tabbed the prospective starter. Even with Pederson gone, it seems like a reach for the organization to consider bringing him back in 2021.

“Jason Peters is a tremendous, not only football player, but he is a tremendous Philadelphia Eagle,” former head coach Doug Pederson told reporters at camp, “and I have a lot of respect for a guy like Jason Peters to play that left tackle position for so many years at a high level and so I have a lot of respect for his game and what he has accomplished in his career. But as we move forward, Andre Dillard was the player that we drafted to be that left tackle for us.”

Chiefs Poach Prince Tega Wanogho From Eagles

The Eagles sat back and watched as the Kansas City Chiefs poached rookie offensive tackle Prince Tega Wanogho from their practice squad over the weekend. The former Auburn star was viewed as a draft-day steal when Philly nabbed him in the sixth round.

We have signed Evan Baylis and Prince Wanogho to the practice squad. Rodney Clemons has been released from the practice squad. Ricky Seals-Jones has been activated from the practice squad. — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) January 16, 2021

Kansas City claimed the 6-foot-5, 308-pounder and immediately put him on their practice squad. The Eagles chose not to sign Tega Wanogho to a no-risk futures contract — or maybe the rookie turned down an offer to return — and now he’s gone.

He never got into a game in 2020 despite a myriad of injuries along the Eagles’ offensive line. He was protected several times on the practice squad late in the year. Pederson seemed high on him, although he never activated him on gameday.

“Prince has been doing really well in practice,” Pederson told reporters on Dec. 18. “We haven’t made that determination yet if he’s going to be active on game day, but he’s done a nice job this year. He’s gotten better. He’s improved. He’s understanding everything we’re doing. He’s healthy and feels good. So just excited for him moving forward and obviously in the future.”

