Chiefs MVP Patrick Mahomes Sounds Off on Jalen Hurts’ Contract

Patrick Mahomes beat Jalen Hurts to win Super Bowl LVII, but the mutual respect and appreciation those two quarterbacks have for each other was apparent throughout the week. The two-time Super Bowl MVP went so far as to praise Hurts for a “special performance” that night.

So, upon hearing about Hurts inking a $255 million contract, Mahomes was once again quick to dump kudos on one of the NFL’s fastest-rising stars. Hurts actually makes $6 million more than Mahomes on a per-year basis after signing a five-year extension with the Philadelphia Eagles. He is now the highest-paid player at the position and in league history.

“I mean, he deserves it. He’s someone who plays the position the right way,” Mahomes said of Hurts during an appearance on NFL Network. “He goes about his business the right way and that’s why they were able to get to the Super Bowl. And he really played a great game in the Super Bowl. He proved a lot of people wrong, even those who were still doubting him.

“Obviously, it’s great for the quarterback position, the black quarterbacks, our job in this league is to go out there and win football games, and to make money while we do it, and I’m glad to see the guys that are doing it the right way are getting the money they deserve.”

Highest-paid QBs in the NFL in new money average per year: 1. Jalen Hurts: $51M

2. Aaron Rodgers: $49M

3. Kyler Murray: $46.1M

4. Deshaun Watson: $46M

5. Patrick Mahomes: $45M

6. Josh Allen: $43M

T-7. Daniel Jones: $40M

T-7. Matthew Stafford: $40M

T-7. Dak Prescott: $40M — Field Yates (@FieldYates) April 17, 2023

Ohio State’s Paris Johnson Jr. Visiting Eagles

The Eagles are deep into draft preparations and the latest prospect to schedule a visit to South Philly is Ohio State’s Paris Johnson Jr. According to NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo, the left tackle was set to meet with the Eagles on April 18 before heading up the New Jersey Turnpike to visit the Jets. He also visited with the Arizona Cardinals last week.

Ohio State LT Paris Johnson is in Philly for a pre-draft visit with the #Eagles today and then heads up to see the #Jets tonight and tomorrow, sources say. He also visited the #AZCardinals last week. Lots of possible fits in the top 10-15 for the talented, well-rounded prospect. — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) April 18, 2023

Johnson Jr. is one of the most polished prospects in the entire draft. He started 13 games at right guard in 2021, then moved over to left tackle and started 13 games in 2022. NFL Media’s Lance Zierlein wrote the following scouting report: “He’s loose and quick in pass protection but will need to add core strength and get better with inside hands to prevent edge defenders from bypassing his anchor. Johnson’s athletic tools and position versatility are advantageous but the going could be a little bumpy early on before he settles in.”

Cap Hits Insanely Manageable on Hurts’ Contract

General manager Howie Roseman has been known throughout his Philly tenure as a master at manipulating the salary cap. Well, it looks like he did it again. While Hurts’ contract is a big one — $255 million over five years, with the potential to reach $274.304 million — the cap hits on it are rather manageable. Especially when compared side-by-side to those of Daniel Jones.

Eagles’ QB Jalen Hurts’ salary-cap numbers for the next four seasons after today’s $255 million extension: 🏈2023: $6.15 million

🏈2024: $13.56 million

🏈2025: $21.77 million

🏈2026: $31.77 million — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) April 17, 2023

The cap hits total just $73.25 million over the next four years, although 2023 is still covered under the parameters of his rookie deal. It hasn’t been reported what the cap hits for 2027 and 2028. But, the overall cap is expected to continually rise in the coming years. Worst-case scenario, Roseman goes back to the negotiating table with Hurts and restructures if necessary.