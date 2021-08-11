Eagles Super Bowl Hero Announces Abrupt Retirement

There has been a weird rash of abrupt retirements across the NFL this summer. Blame COVID-19, or maybe an overall uneasiness about incurring a career-ending injury. Players are looking out for their health these days.

For one former Philadelphia Eagles’ Super Bowl hero, the time has come to hang up his legendary cleats. Patrick Robinson announced his retirement on Tuesday in a move that seemingly came out of the blue. He retires after 11 NFL seasons, with 338 total tackles and 16 career interceptions during stints with the Eagles, Saints, Chargers, Colts.

The 33-year-old was slated to be the starting cornerback for the New Orleans Saints in 2021. The team is now being heavily linked to orchestrating a trade for disgruntled Jacksonville Jaguars corner C.J. Henderson. Or turning the job over to backup Prince Amukamara.

#Saints veteran CB Patrick Robinson informed the team that he is retiring, per agent @Agentbutler1. After 11 seasons and a Super Bowl title, the former first-rounder calls it quits. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) August 10, 2021

Robinson spent one fun-filled season in Philly where he saw action in 19 games (eight starts, including playoffs). He finished with 52 total tackles, five interceptions, 19 pass breakups in 2017, plus one sack and one fumble recovery.

His 50-yard interception return for a touchdown in the Eagles’ 38-7 win over the Minnesota Vikings in the NFC Championship Game was a momentum-changer during the Super Bowl run. That one highlight-reel play ensured he’ll live on in the hearts of Eagles’ fans forever.

Patrick Robinson is retiring after 11 seasons. His pick-six sparked an unforgettable Super Bowl run – a Philly Sports Legend.pic.twitter.com/13Anr3WB0K — Barstool Philly (@BarstoolPhilly) August 10, 2021

Robinson Endured Injuries, Suppressed Demons

Robinson went from potential first-round bust in 2010 – his first stint in New Orleans – to the reliable starting slot corner for the Super Bowl champions. It was an amazing turnaround, one where he suppressed all his internal demons.

“It was a long road, man, a bumpy road,” Robinson told Bleacher Report in 2018. “But I finally got to the top. We stayed close. We kept that belief in ourselves and just played as a team. We had each other’s back.”

Prior to that moment, Robinson had endured a myriad of painful injuries: snapped tendon in his kneecap and shin, broken ankle, concussion, neck, knee, groin, calf, you name it – a nagging hamstring issue sidelined him for four games in 2020. Enough was enough. He decided to go out on his own terms.

Congratulations on an impressive 11 season career to Super Bowl champion Patrick Robinson. Thank you for playing a key role in bringing it home to Philly 💚#Eagles pic.twitter.com/7Fic1PvgsS — Thomas R. Petersen (@thomasrp93) August 10, 2021

Eagles Revise Mask Policy at the Linc

The City of Philadelphia has revised its policy on wearing masks indoors following new guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control (CDC). As a result, all stadium guests – vaccinated or non-vaccinated – will be required to “mask up” when walking around the main concourses of Lincoln Financial Field during the preseason opener on Thursday night. Fans will not be asked to wear masks in outdoor areas. The Eagles will continue to update their policy in accordance with CDC guidelines.

“All stadium guests and staff will be required to wear a mask when visiting indoor spaces at Lincoln Financial Field,” the Eagles said in a statement. “Fans are not required to wear a mask outdoors. Individuals who are not fully vaccinated are strongly encouraged to wear a mask at all times unless actively eating or drinking. Fans should bring their own masks to the stadium.”

The revision comes days after the Eagles announced they would adhere to the “honor system” regarding masks for vaccinated and non-vaccinated fans. It’s a fluid situation as the COVID-19 Delta variant continues to spike.