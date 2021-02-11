Are Eagles Nemesis ‘Serious Suitors’ in Carson Wentz Trade?

Carson Wentz remains on the Philadelphia Eagles’ roster as talks of an “imminent trade” grow louder. One week into this thing and the same two teams appear to be in a bidding way against themselves: the Chicago Bears and Indianapolis Colts.

That’s not to say that other teams cannot jump into the fray and make a run at Wentz. The Houston Texans and San Francisco 49ers have “made calls” on the Eagles quarterback, while the Denver Broncos keep popping up as a possible destination due to their desperate need at the position. KJ Hamler anyone?

One franchise that had garnered initial interest from a pure speculation standpoint was the New England Patriots. Cam Newton is likely gone after a mostly unimpressive one-year tryout, leaving Jarrett Stidham and Brian Hoyer on the depth chart. Count them out on Wentz, though.

According to The Athletic‘s Jeff Howe, the Patriots aren’t “serious suitors” to land Wentz in a trade. They hold the 15th overall pick in April’s draft and could target either Ohio State’s Justin Fields or North Dakota State’s Trey Lance there.

The Athletic's Jeff Howe reports the Patriots are not a "serious suitor" for Carson Wentz. pic.twitter.com/ceIrvfZgzE — Brian B. (@Brian02163188) February 10, 2021

Belichick: Carson Wentz ‘Can Do It All’

Just for fun, let’s revisit the glowing review that Patriots head coach Bill Belichick gave Wentz in 2019. New England and Philadelphia were preparing to meet that year for the first time since the Eagles won Super Bowl LII. It’s probably mostly coachspeak, but worth another look nonetheless.

“He’s a good quarterback,” Belichick said, via Pats Pulpit. “He can do it all: good arm, athletic, can extend plays, tough kid, can run if he needs to, can make all the throws, get the ball down the field, gets the ball to all his receivers. Uses the backs, tight ends and receivers based on who’s open, his route progression. He’s good at reading defenses. They give him a lot of responsibility at the line of scrimmage to change plays or adjust plays.”

Odds on Wentz’s next team, per @betonline_ag

Bears 1/1

Colts 3/2

Broncos 8/1

Wash 9/1

Panthers 12/1

Texans 16/1

Raiders 18/1

Pats 20/1

49ers 20/1

Cowboys 15/1 Cowboys??? Nah. But at 20/1, I’d put a buck on Belichick as a long shot. — Glen Macnow (@RealGlenMacnow) February 9, 2021

Wentz has only faced the Patriots once in his five-year career and went 20-of-40 for 214 yards with a touchdown. He was sacked five times and finished with a 74.4 QB rating in a 17-10 loss.

Eagles Move Up, Select QB in NFL Draft?

The mock drafts are getting crazy this offseason with a new one released every single day. CBS Sports predicted the Eagles would trade Wentz to Indianapolis in exchange for the 21st overall pick which Philadelphia uses to select Tulsa linebacker Zaven Collins.

Nobody hates first round picks more than the #Rams. — Josh Edwards (@EdwardsCBS) January 31, 2021

Meanwhile, the Eagles make a separate trade with the Miami Dolphins to move up three spots. They pass on receivers Ja’Marr Chase and Devonta Smith to take Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields with the third overall pick. Philly holds the sixth overall pick heading into the draft. Here is the logic in moving up for Fields, via CBS Sports’ Josh Edwards:

If I were Philadelphia, I’d ride it out with Carson Wentz rather than drafting a quarterback this year but it sounds as though the relationship is beyond repair. The Eagles should not be comfortable with having just Jalen Hurts at quarterback and most teams do not feel any sort of obligation to a second round pick.

