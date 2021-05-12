NFL Schedule Tracker: Eagles Open vs. NFC South, Travel to ‘Black Hole’

The NFL has slowly started to release the 2021 schedule, including the full 16-game slate for Week 1. The Philadelphia Eagles will open on the road against the Atlanta Falcons on Sept. 12 at 1 p.m.

The season opener marks the renewal of a burgeoning NFC rivalry between two teams with birds for mascots. The Falcons won the last meeting — Sept. 15, 2019 in what will forever be remembered as the “Unlike Agholor” game — and the Eagles lead the all-time series by a record of 20-15-1. Remember, Philadelphia beat Atlanta 15-10 in the divisional round of the playoffs en route to winning the Super Bowl in 2018. Thank you, Jalen Mills.

This year’s matchup pits two first-year head coaches against one another: Arthur Smith vs. Nick Sirianni. The two former offensive coordinators matched wits in previous years as top assistants in the AFC South when Smith was in Tennessee and Sirianni in Indianapolis. It will also mark the debut of top rookies: TE Kyle Pitts, the Philly native who went fourth overall to the Falcons; and WR DeVonta Smith, the Heisman Trophy winner who went 10th overall to the Eagles.

And here’s an interesting Week 1 nugget (via Chris McPherson):

How important is the first game? Since 1990, teams to win the season opener make the playoffs 53.4 percent of the time compared to only 24.7 percent of teams that started 0-1, according to NFL Media Research. It’s a new era for both the Eagles and the Falcons. And an opportunity to add another exciting chapter to the rivalry.

Eagles Travel to Las Vegas on Oct. 24: Report

The Inquirer’s Jeff McLane reported the Eagles will travel to Las Vegas on Oct. 24 (Week 7) to take on the Raiders at 4:25 p.m. The Eagles’ first home game will be on Sept. 19 against the San Francisco 49ers at 1 p.m., per McLane.

The Sin City date should be a hot-ticket item for Eagles fans who were cooped up last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Look for hundreds of midnight green jerseys to descend upon Allegiant Stadium for this one. Bachelor parties, Halloween plans, family reunions, whatever. The Raiders recently announced that Wynn Resorts is their “official nightlife partner” and plan to debut a “Las Vegas-style club experience” that spans the width of the end zone.

Coming to the Raiders' Allegiant Stadium: The Wynn Field Club 🎊 ➖ New club concept by Wynn Resorts

➖ Premium DJs, bottle service

➖ 42 TVs, a 9' x 35' LED screen

➖ Field level suites spanning entire endzone pic.twitter.com/EJFvwS53Fc — Front Office Sports (@FOS) May 11, 2021

Lincoln Financial Field Open for Business

The City of Philadelphia finally lifted the ban on large outdoor gatherings on Tuesday, effective on June 11. That means Lincoln Financial Field is now permitted to welcome fans back en masse for the 2021 football season. The Eagles wasted no time in applauding the decision and reiterating the organization would remain committed to providing a “safe, clean and friendly environment.”

“Today’s announcement by the City of Philadelphia to lift stadium capacity limits in time for the start of the 2021 NFL season is tremendous news for the Philadelphia Eagles, our fans, and the community,” Eagles President Don Smolenski said in a statement. “We are excited to welcome our fans home and look forward to Lincoln Financial Field returning to form as an unrivaled home-field advantage for our team. We have always been committed to providing our fans a great gameday experience in a safe, clean and friendly environment. As we look ahead to a full stadium, we encourage our community to get vaccinated.”

