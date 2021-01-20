Colts QB Makes Decision on Future, ‘Obstacles There’ for Eagles Trade

The trade rumors between the Philadelphia Eagles and Indianapolis Colts have been swirling since Week 13. That’s when Carson Wentz was first benched for Jalen Hurts, fueling rumors of a possible reunion with Frank Reich via trade.

The biggest question mark was centered on Philip Rivers and whether the future Hall of Famer would retire. On Wednesday, the 39-year-old quarterback made it official by announcing his retirement after 17 stellar years. So the stage appears to be set for a blockbuster trade sending Wentz to Indy, right? Wait a minute — there is a Philadelphia Inquirer report that Reich might not “take him.”

Philip Rivers’ retirement further leaves QB vacancy w/ Colts. On paper, would seem most likely trade partner for Carson Wentz w/ Frank Reich. But obstacles there, including, what I was told: “I’m not sure Frank would take him,” a source familiar with Reich’s thinking said. https://t.co/f08SNJTDkq — Jeff McLane (@Jeff_McLane) January 20, 2021

It’s a new wrinkle considering what was believed to be a tight-knit relationship between Wentz and Reich, his offensive coordinator for two seasons in Philly. Interestingly, Reich has gone on record saying he preferred Rivers “to be my starting quarterback next year.” Well, that option is off the table. And Colts GM Chris Ballard admitted last week that he would take a serious look at selecting a quarterback in the first round of April’s draft.

“We’ll explore it. We’ll examine it. We’ll go to A to Z on it, I promise you,” Ballard told reporters. “That position never leaves my mind. And it’s something that we wanna get fixed, but there’s gotta be a little bit of timing and luck when you get it.”

Philip Rivers’ statement to ESPN is dadgum tremendous: pic.twitter.com/30KaEFGy0X — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 20, 2021

Eagles Keeping Long-Time Offensive Line Coach

The Athletic’s Bruce Feldman reported last week that Eagles offensive line coach Jeff Stoutland would be leaving the nest to take the same job at the University of Alabama. Not so fast.

The Crimson Tide are instead hiring Doug Marrone as offensive line coach, per Matt Zenitz, and Stoutland remains under contract in Philadelphia. Marrone spent the last four years as head coach of the Jacksonville Jaguars after two seasons in charge of the Buffalo Bills. He was replaced by Urban Meyer in Jacksonville.

Source: Alabama is hiring Doug Marrone as offensive line coach. Is already now in town in Tuscaloosa. Comes to Alabama after four seasons as the head coach of the Jacksonville Jaguars. — Matt Zenitz (@mzenitz) January 20, 2021

Stoutland’s future remains up in the air in Philly. Everyone agrees he is one of the best offensive line coaches in the NFL, but does he want to come back to what looks like an increasingly dysfunctional organization? And would the Eagles’ new head coach — likely Duce Staley or Josh McDaniels — want him on staff? It’s something to keep an eye on moving forward.

Doug Pederson ‘Inclined’ to Take Year Off

Meanwhile, Doug Pederson will most likely take the year off from coaching football. ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler first reported the news on Jan. 13 and now The Inquirer’s Les Bowen has seconded the notion. Pederson said he is “leaning toward taking the next year off” via text message.

Pederson was thought to be a leading candidate for several jobs, including getting a call from the Seattle Seahawks about their vacant offensive coordinator position. He was supposed to be a hot name for one of the seven head-coaching gigs but there are only two remaining: Philadelphia Eagles, Houston Texans. Pederson would do well to regroup and come back stronger in 2022. Eagles owner Jeffrey Lurie revealed he would write his first letter of recommendation.

“I really, really expect him to be a successful head coach in this league,” Lurie said, “and it wouldn’t surprise me in the slightest if he is on another NFL team later this week. I’m certainly there for any owner that wants to talk about hiring Doug, because I will be a major fan.”

Happy Doug Pederson appreciation Day! pic.twitter.com/E3qIoiicm3 — David Zydko (@DavidZydko) January 20, 2021

