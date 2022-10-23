Eagles Players Celebrate Phillies NLCS Win: ‘Hell Yeah Philly Stand The F*** Up’

Sometimes in sports, magical moments just come together. As it turned out, the Philadelphia Eagles bye week was perfectly scheduled, because the city ended up enjoying a legendary sports moment this Sunday. Bryce Harper launched the Phillies into the World Series with an eighth inning go-ahead home run to clinch the National League pennant with a 4-3 win over the Padres.

Several Eagles reacted on Twitter, none more strongly than one of their newest acquisitions, C.J. Gardner-Johnson.

HELL YEAH PHILLY STAND TF UP 🆙🆙🆙🆙🆙 https://t.co/ZAi7RttcnU — C.J. Gardner-Johnson (@CGJXXIII) October 23, 2022

Gardner-Johnson came to the Eagles in a trade with the Saints, and grew up in Cocoa, Florida, a coastal town due east of Orlando. So in Major League Baseball terms, Gardner-Johnson has always lived in no-man’s land. Not anymore.

On the other side of the ball, wide receiver DeVonta Smith was in awe of the Harper home run.

Meanwhile, long-time Eagles defensive tackle Fletcher Cox appeared to be fired up after the two-run shot as well.

BANG BANG BANG!!!!!! — fletcher cox (@fcoxx_91) October 23, 2022

Cox arrived in Philadelphia in 2012, so this is the Phils’ first trip to the World Series during his tenure – their last appearance was in 2009. Other Eagles to react included cornerback Zech McPhearson, with a simple but common response.

LETS GOOOOOOOOO — Zech McPhearson (@ZMcphearson) October 23, 2022

In fact, Smith echoed that one with a second tweet once the game was over.

Meanwhile, safety Marcus Epps mostly stuck to retweeting other tweets about the game, but did drop one of his own to celebrate Red October.

For those less attuned to Internet slang, LFG stands for “Let’s f****** go!” Elsewhere in the secondary, the often opinionated Darius Slay kept it simple.

So did linebacker T.J. Edwards.

The Eagles will be back in action Sunday, October 30, when they host the Pittsburgh Steelers. The schedule aligns nicely, as that’s an off day in the World Series.

Eagles and Phillies Setting Up for an Epic Fan Trip

The following week, the Eagles will be on the road to take on the Houston Texans on Thursday, November 3. That also falls on an off day in the World Series, and this is where the coincidences pile up.

The Houston Astros currently have a 3-0 series lead on the New York Yankees, with Game 6 of the World Series scheduled for Friday, November 4. The Phillies will be the road team in that game regardless of their opponent. That means that barring a miraculous Yankees comeback, the Eagles and Phillies will be playing on back-to-back nights in Houston.

Perhaps someone should warn the city of Houston to grease their poles if the Phillies are in position to win the World Series in Game 6?

The poles have been greased! You've been warned, Phillies fans 😂 https://t.co/0ZkI1Z89Tq pic.twitter.com/n6eYpwpMbR — NBC10 Philadelphia (@NBCPhiladelphia) October 22, 2022

Not that the grease seems to be particularly effective, as numerous Phillies fans are climbing the light poles around the city.

Some good old pole climbing at City Hall on Broad Street in Philadelphia. pic.twitter.com/dzUNJdRkC0 — Monica Herndon (@monica_herndon) October 23, 2022

If the Phillies do end up winning the World Series on the road in Houston with a large Philadelphia fan presence in town, it’s unlikely the Houston authorities realize what they’re in for.

Philadelphia Fans Could Save Big on Eagles-Phillies Trip

As of October 23, tickets to Game 5 of the World Series in Philadelphia are going for $1,485 on StubHub, but tickets to Game 6 in Houston are only at $532. Meanwhile, tickets to the Eagles home game against the Steelers are starting at $323 on StubHub, while the cheapest seats to see the Birds take on the Texans are starting at $52.

So that’s more than $1,200 in ticket savings to offset the cost of airfare and accommodations, and that’s before adding in additional purchase fees through aftermarket sellers. So don’t be surprised if Philadelphia fans make a strong showing in Houston that weekend.