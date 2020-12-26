Eagles Activate Pro Bowl WR, Key Pass Rusher Ruled Out for Cowboys

The Philadelphia Eagles will be taking a trip down memory lane on Sunday after activating three-time Pro Bowler DeSean Jackson. The 34-year-old joins a wide receivers room that has seen an injection of youth in recent weeks.

Jackson has been out since Oct. 22 with a high-ankle sprain but returned to practice earlier this week. It’s unclear what his role will be in Week 16 or how many snaps the aging speedster might see. The Eagles now have eight total receivers on the active roster, including Jackson, Alshon Jeffery, J.J. Arcega-Whiteside, Quez Watkins, Jalen Reagor, Greg Ward, John Hightower. Arcega-Whiteside and Hightower were both healthy scratches last week.

“I like the group. I like their athleticism, I like their enthusiasm, I like their work ethic during the week,” head coach Doug Pederson said of the team’s young receivers. “The sky’s the limit. You talk about the quarterback, the sky’s the limit with these guys, I think. The more they play and the better they get, I think they can really become a solid group, and they’re slowly working that direction.”

Eagles Rule Derek Barnett Out for Sunday

It was a bit baffling to see Derek Barnett’s name pop up on Friday’s revised injury report with a calf issue. The starting defensive end hadn’t been listed on Wednesday or Thursday. On Saturday, the Eagles revealed the 24-year-old didn’t travel with the team and ruled him out for Sunday. Barnett has 5.5 sacks and 34 tackles and 16 quarterback hits in 13 games in 2020.

Game Status Update: DE Derek Barnett (calf) did not travel with the team and is out for tomorrow’s game. — Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) December 26, 2020

Philadelphia also elevated running back Jordan Howard and defensive end Joe Ostman from the practice squad. Howard has four rushes for 19 yards in one game since returning to the nest while Ostman hasn’t appeared in a game for the Eagles since Week 11. Remember, Ostman was the unfortunate recipient of a nasty stiff-arm from Browns rusher Nick Chubb.

“We’re a short-term focus group,” defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz said earlier this week. “Player development is an important part of what we do here, but it doesn’t compromise doing whatever is best to go win the game. We’d all sell our souls for a win.”

Two Defensive Players Hit Injured Reserve

The Eagles also placed two defensive players on injured reserve: cornerback Kevon Seymour (knee) and defensive end Josh Sweat (wrist). Both guys will be out for the remainder of the regular season, something Pederson had alluded to in his most recent injury update.

“Josh Sweat actually [has a] wrist injury, he’s going to miss some time,” Pederson said on Wednesday, “maybe a couple of weeks but we’ll see where he’s at. He’s definitely going to miss this week.”

To fill those roster spots, they signed defensive tackle T.Y. McGill and tight end Caleb Wilson to the active roster. McGill should provide depth behind Malik Jackson and Javon Hargrave, especially since Fletcher Cox is “questionable” with a neck injury. Wilson will slide into the third tight end spot with Richard Rodgers (ankle) out.

