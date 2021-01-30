Nick Sirianni Talks Playoff Timetable, Eagles Add 2 New Coaches

Trust the process. It’s a term usually associated with the professional basketball team in Philly, right? But the Philadelphia Eagles are borrowing it for their rebuild under new head coach Nick Sirianni.

He talked about going through “the process” multiple times during his introductory press conference on Friday, leveraging the phrase on everything from personnel decisions to roster management. One of Sirianni’s more interesting comments came when he was quizzed about his “personal timetable” for winning. Remember, the Eagles secured three playoff appearances and one Super Bowl title in five seasons under Doug Pederson. It was an impressive run that surprisingly resulted in his dismissal.

“Again, we have to go through the process here. We have to go through the process here,” Sirianni told reporters. “We’re still in the first part of this phase of getting the right coaches in place to come in and coach the guys, right? That their core values line up with mine and they’re good teachers of fundamentals. We’re in that phase right now.”

Clearly not a dummy, Sirianni listed no dates for a return to glory.

“Then it goes to evaluating the roster,” Sirianni continued. “This team, this organization, I’m confident. There’s a talented group. Howie [Roseman] and his staff have put together a talented group. Just super excited to work with all the guys here because I know there’s a lot of talent in this building.”

It’s funny that people are trying to clown him man! Everyone isn’t a great media person or talking in front of people! He’s a good coach and I can’t wait to see that team go to work! People always got something to say outside looking in! I bet if the camera on them they’ll fold! — Darius Leonard (@dsleon45) January 30, 2021

Eagles Hiring Mike Clay for Special Teams

Sirianni has added Michael Clay as their new special-teams coordinator, per Eagles Insider Dave Spadaro. The 29-year-old becomes the youngest special-teams coach in franchise history following a five-year stint with the San Francisco 49ers. Clay started his NFL coaching career in Philly as a defensive quality control coach under Chip Kelly in 2014.

Meanwhile, the new head coach confirmed that long-time offensive line coach Jeff Stoutland would be returning in the same role. Stoutland is one of the very best in the business and has been with the Eagles’ organization since 2013.

One more on Philly: New Eagles coach Nick Sirriani is retaining OL coach Jeff Stoutland, per sources. That’s a big one for the new HC. Stoutland’s been excellent, and had options. — Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) January 24, 2021

“His tape speaks for itself,” Sirianni said of Stoutland. “You just saw his offensive line playing really well over and over again. You could see the fundamentals and technique that his offensive line played with. You could see how hard they played. That was noticeable, without even saying a thing.”

Dennard Wilson Named Secondary Coach: Report

According to ESPN’s Rich Cimini, the Eagles will name Dennard Wilson as their new secondary coach. It would appear Marquand Manuel is out unless he’s being shifted to another role. Wilson has served as the defensive backs coach for the New York Jets since 2017, including two years as their “passing-game coordinator.”

Dennard Wilson, the Jets’ secondary coach since 2017, is headed to the #Eagles for the same position, per league source. Wilson, who also held the “passing-game coordinator” title the last two years, is a well-respected coach who was in demand. — Rich Cimini (@RichCimini) January 30, 2021

The 38-year-old began his NFL coaching career in 2012 as a defensive quality control coach for the St. Louis Rams and spent four years as a Pro Scout for the Chicago Bears. He went undrafted out of Maryland in 2004 before joining the Washington Football Team practice squad. He has been called a rising star in the industry.

