Proposed Trade Sees Eagles Acquire $24 Million Playmaker During 2023 NFL Draft

The Philadelphia Eagles could be the ideal destination for a major draft day trade.

As predicted by CBS Sports’ Chris Trapasso in his 2023 NFL Mock Draft, he forecasts the Los Angeles Chargers to trade running back Austin Ekeler along with their No. 54 overall selection in the second round to the Eagles for their No. 30 overall selection in the first round. Philadelphia holds two picks in the first round, with the initial selection being at No. 10.

“The Chargers see an opening, and make a seismic move for the high-floor, high-upside right tackle from Tennessee,” writes Trapasso. “In the move, they send No. 54 and — wait for it — Austin Ekeler to Philadelphia. HELLO!”

Why Austin Ekeler Wants Trade From Chargers

The two-time NFL touchdown leader is requesting a trade from the Chargers due to unhappiness over his current contract. Despite emerging as one of the best dual-threat backs in the league, but his base salary is just $6.25 million and his cap hit is just $7.75 million for this season — the 13th-highest mark among all running backs in the league.

Ekeler is coming off of an 18-touchdown, 107-reception season — tops among all running backs in the NFL — and isn’t hiding his displeasure over being underpaid.

Via Kevin Patra of NFL.com:

“I’m so underpaid right now as far as my contract and what I contribute to the team, it’s like, I am relentlessly pursuing this,” Ekeler said during an appearance back in March on Chris Long’s podcast. “I want to get something long-term done. I want a team that wants me long term. I’m at the peak of my game, right? As long as I’m healthy, I’m gonna score you another 20 touchdowns. I’m gonna have, you know, another 1,600 all-purpose yards. I’m getting half my value of what I could be getting. I am relentlessly pursuing someone who wants me for the long term.”

Why Eagles Make Sense for Austin Ekeler Trade

There’s little doubt Ekeler is arguably the best dual-threat back in the league. Not only is he a touchdown machine — he’d led the league in total touchdowns in back-to-back seasons — he ranked fifth last season in overall receptions and 10th in 2019 with 92 receptions. Considering his dual-threat ability and playmaker skills, he’d be the perfect complement to quarterback Jalen Hurts in the Eagles’ run-heavy offense.

Philadelphia has recently been linked to a couple of high-profile running backs, including Minnesota Vikings running back Dalvin Cook. The Vikings could move on from Cook leading into the 2023 NFL Draft, according to a report. According to betting odds from Bookies.com, the Eagles are considered favorites — behind the Miami Dolphins — to land the four-time Pro Bowl back.

However, there has been no indication from the Eagles’ organization that they plan to pursue a veteran star back. Philadelphia actually signed former Seattle Seahawks starting running back Rashaad Penny to replace former star Miles Sanders. Furthermore, the team returns backup running backs Kenneth Gainwell and Boston Scott for another season.

The Eagles have also been mentioned as a possible destination for the University of Texas’ Bijan Robinson, considered the top running back prospect in this year’s draft. Considering Robinson is expected to be a late first-round draft pick, the Eagles could land him with their second first-round pick.

However, if they prefer a more established back as a one-year rental — Ekeler has one year left on his current deal — Philadelphia could land one of the most dynamic backs in the league.