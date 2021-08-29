Eagles Cut Ex-Cowboys LB, Trim Roster to 75 Players

The Philadelphia Eagles started trimming their roster down to 53 players on Sunday with the final cut-down deadline set for Aug. 31. The roster is officially set at 75 players after the team departed ways with five players.

The Eagles released the following guys during the latest round of cuts: tight end Cary Angeline, defensive end JaQuan Bailey, running back Elijah Holyfield, wide receiver Marken Michel, and linebacker Rashad Smith. Angeline is a kind of noteworthy name considering the lack of depth at the tight end position. Dallas Goedert and Zach Ertz are entrenched as the starting tandem, with converted quarterback Tyree Jackson likely to earn a roster spot despite being hurt. Richard Rodgers is the other option there.

Smith, who spent time on the Dallas Cowboys’ practice squad in 2020, was facing a hard climb to make the final 53. He bounced around from the active roster to Eagles’ practice squad last season, too. Smith saw action in two games and recorded three total tackles for Philly.

Holyfield leaves after an impressive preseason where he rushed for 91 yards on 20 carries (4.55 yards per carry). The son of former heavyweight boxing champion Evander Holyfield should find a home somewhere – maybe he lands back on the Eagles’ practice squad – due to his strong down-hill rushing style.

Marken, an undrafted free agent in 2016, was brought in on Aug. 10 to serve as a camp body following an injury to John Hightower. Bailey was signed by the Eagles as an undrafted free agent in May after leaving as Iowa State as the school’s all-time sack leader.

Roster Moves: Eagles have waived TE Cary Angeline, DE JaQuan Bailey, RB Elijah Holyfield, WR Marken Michel, and LB Rashad Smith. pic.twitter.com/FzEMcqiHJN — Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) August 29, 2021

Sirianni Weighing Tough Decisions on Cut Day

Head coach Nick Sirianni talked about the challenge of cutting players prior to the final preseason game, a 31-31 tie with the New York Jets. He plans on communicating with each player face-to-face after releasing them.

“That’s a hard part of the profession,” Sirianni told reporters. “Like I didn’t just start doing – I met with these players as a coordinator. I always wanted to meet with the offensive guys in Indy, and then as a position coach, same thing. It’s never fun, because these guys have built the culture that we have today and have worked so hard and it’s always tough.”

Why does that kind of interaction matter? Because a lot of coaches will just let the player’s agent do the dirty work. By taking the time to talk to the guys being kicked out the door, there is more opportunity for them to return to the Eagles’ practice squad.

“I try not to let it weigh on me at this time,” Sirianni said, “because we got so many other things to do of getting guys ready to play in that first game and in practice today.”

Gardner Minshew Competing for Backup Spot?

The Eagles have gone on record saying that new quarterback Gardner Minshew will be the third-stringer in Philly. But, following a very up-and-down summer from backup Joe Flacco, there is a growing sentiment that Minshew will steal that job. Former Eagles president Joe Banner chimed in on the subject during an interview with the Philadelphia Inquirer.

“He appears to be a smart guy who plays hard and has the respect of his teammates, but if I’m talking pure talent level, I’d actually rather have Gardner,” Banner said. “He’s obviously more mobile and they’re going into the season with risk on the offensive line, obviously more age-generated, but it’s good to be in a position to have two guys that are mobile, they’ll need to take advantage of that.”