Ex-Eagles CB Called Packers ‘Free Agent Signing of Century’

Rasul Douglas has morphed into a cult hero in Green Bay after his pick-six in Week 12. He intercepted a Matthew Stafford pass and took it back 33 yards before high-stepping it into the end zone and making his first Lambeau Leap.

Douglas was all smiles after his game-changing touchdown and his teammates couldn’t stop singing his praises. Davante Adams “shouted out” the Packers’ scouting department for finding him. Aaron Rodgers pondered aloud why he was on the practice squad for so long. And Matt LaFleur talked about how much he “loves to compete.” Safe to say Douglas is fitting in.

Is Rasul Douglas the Free Agent signing of the century for the Packers? — Boston Connor (@BostonConnr) November 28, 2021

Rasul Douglas= STEAL OF THE CENTURY — Packer Nation 2021 (@PackerNation2K) November 28, 2021

.@rd32_era wore this jersey on Thursday Night Football. Douglas caught an interception with 12 seconds left to win the game, defeating the previously unbeaten Cardinals. #PackersHOF pic.twitter.com/wDojJz7duM — Packers Hall of Fame (@PackersHOF) November 23, 2021

Green Bay scooped Douglas off the Arizona Cardinals practice squad on October 6. The former Philadelphia Eagles cornerback – a third-rounder from the 2017 draft – has two interceptions and eight passes defensed in seven games this season, including four starts. He has bounced around the league since getting cut by the Eagles during 2020 training camp. The Packers are his fifth stop since leaving Philly. And it’s looking like his last.

“When you’re talking about Rasul, like how was this guy on the practice squad?” Rodgers told reporters on Sunday, via Packers Wire. “I mean, the dude has made so many plays for us. He’s got great instincts, good ball skills, he’s made opportunistic plays for us.”

Pro Football Focus ranked him as the top-rated player for Green Bay in Week 12. That includes offense and defense. Douglas played on all 62 defensive snaps and did give up a touchdown to Odell Beckham. He made it up with 1:52 to go in the fourth quarter with arguably the play of the game.

Jets Activate Joe Flacco From COVID-19 List

The Eagles traded Joe Flacco on October 25 for a conditional sixth-rounder in what was widely hailed as a great deal. Philadelphia got a pick for a player they never needed. And the Jets got a potential starter with rookie Zach Wilson out.

But Flacco had to quarantine last week after being in close contact with fellow quarterback Mike White who tested positive. Making matters worse, the one-time Super Bowl MVP never told anyone he wasn’t vaccinated.

.@JoeFlacco on the conversations he's had with @ZachWilson in their time together. pic.twitter.com/WDIjdIQNr0 — New York Jets (@nyjets) November 21, 2021

All good. Flacco has since turned back two negative tests and the Jets activated him from the COVID-19 list on Monday. The 36-year-old will likely serve as Wilson’s backup in Week 13. Flacco went 23-of-39 for 291 yards and two touchdowns in his only start for New York, a 24-17 loss to Miami.

Carson Wentz Snap Tracker Update

The Eagles are in prime position to convert their conditional second-rounder into a first-rounder from the Carson Wentz trade. The Indianapolis Colts starter saw 68 offensive snaps in Week 12, giving him 790 out of 802 possible snaps for the year.

Carson Wentz Snap Tracker:

Week 12: 68/68 100%

Season to Date: 790/802 98.5% Eagles would acquire the 14th overall pick as of today

Go Birds 🦅 — Carson Wentz Snap Tracker (@CarsonSnapCount) November 29, 2021

Wentz only needs to make it through one more game for Philly to officially have three first-rounders in 2022. Hopefully we didn’t just jinx it by saying that. The Colts take on the Houston Texans on December 5 at 1 p.m. with a chance to clinch the pick for the Eagles.