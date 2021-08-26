Ex-Eagles Super Bowl Champion Joins Deshaun Watson, Texans

Rasul Douglas signed a one-year deal with the Houston Texans on Wednesday. The 25-year-old cornerback lasted only two days on the waiver wire after getting cut by the Las Vegas Raiders. He started 11 games last season for the Carolina Panthers.

Douglas, a third-round pick in 2017, won a Super Bowl ring with the Philadelphia Eagles and played 46 games in midnight green over a three-year span. He has five career interceptions, 24 passes defensed, and 180 total tackles. He and Sidney Jones were both released by the Eagles last September during final roster cuts.

“I think it was a hard decision for us,” Eagles general manager Howie Roseman said of Douglas last year. “I told him that when I met with him today, because there are things that he does well. But I think that, you know, we kind of changed the complexion a little bit of that corner group. And again, he’s another guy that we wouldn’t rule out bringing back if the opportunity arose.”

CB Rasul Douglas is still available and just 25. He had a solid year in his 1st season with the Panthers. 62 tackles (career-high) and 9 PBUs. Last year he was PFF’s 3rd highest-graded CB vs 80.0+ graded WRs:

1. Jamel Dean – 90.0

2. Xavier Rhodes – 81.8

3. Rasul Douglas – 80.4 pic.twitter.com/zW4PfrETia — uSTADIUM (@uSTADIUM) March 22, 2021

The 6-foot-2, 209-pounder couldn’t seem to fit into former defensive coordinator’s Jim Schwartz’s scheme in Philly. The Carolina Panthers claimed him off waivers in 2020 and he saw action in 14 games. He finished with a 60.2 overall grade (via Pro Football Focus), good enough for 65th-best among qualifying cornerbacks. Douglas will team up with Deshaun Watson in Houston where he joins veterans Bradley Roby, Vernon Hargreaves, Desmond King and Terrance Mitchell in a crowded secondary.

Dick Vermeil Named Hall-of-Fame Finalist

Former Eagles head coach Dick Vermeil has been named a senior finalist for the Pro Football Hall of Fame’s Class of 2022. The 84-year-old won 126 career games over 15 NFL seasons during stints with the Eagles, Rams, Chiefs. He won Super Bowl XXXIV with the Rams in 1999 and guided the Eagles to Super Bowl XV in 1980. His overall NFL coaching record stands at 126-114 (including playoffs). He also went 15-5-3 in two seasons at UCLA in the college ranks.

BREAKING: Cliff Branch and Dick Vermeil have been selected as the Senior and Coach Finalists for the HOF Class of 2022. 📰 >> https://t.co/loklyDQAwe#PFHOF22 pic.twitter.com/lZKAqIAj1u — Pro Football Hall of Fame (@ProFootballHOF) August 24, 2021

“I am overwhelmed,” Vermeil said, via the Hall of Fame. “I’m not sure I belong there.”

Vermeil needs 80-percent support from the 49-member Selection Committee in order to be inducted. They will meet in early 2022 ahead of Super Bowl LVI to vote on Vermeil and Cliff Branch as senior finalists. There are 18 total Hall-of-Fame finalists in the running for 2022 enshrinement next August.

Congratulations to former Eagles Head Coach @DickVermeil, a finalist for the @ProFootballHOF Class of 2022!#FlyEaglesFly pic.twitter.com/ESZpATvgsO — Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) August 24, 2021

Nick Sirianni Talks Final Roster Cuts

The Eagles will have to trim their roster down to 53 players by 4 p.m. on Aug. 31. This will mark the first cut-down day for first-year head coach Nick Sirianni and he expressed a desire to personally inform every single player of their status, good or bad. That means 27 tough one-on-one conversations are on the horizon for Sirianni.

“I don’t let it weigh on me. When they come in, I want to have a good thought of what I want to say, what they need to work on to help them stick somewhere else, what we need to perfect in their craft,” Sirianni said. “But I try not to let it weigh on me at this time because we got so many other things to do of getting guys ready to play in that first game and in practice today.”